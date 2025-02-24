IOI Properties Group (IOIPG) and Visit IOI Resort City celebrated the unique and significant relationship between Malaysia and China.

The China and Malaysia – A Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Culinary Excellence brought traces of history and artistic elements into play through live performances, colours and culinary delights for a fantastic audio-visual exhibit as well as taste and flavour sensory pleasures. It was a 4-day celebration from 19 to 22 February 2025.

The celebration kickstarted at W Kuala Lumpur, the newly-acquired hotel in the IOIPG Hospitality & Leisure segment with a specially choreographed flash mob dance incorporating dance elements of the Northern Shaanxi Folk Song + story-telling, ShaanBei Yangge Fan Dance on 19 February 2025 to the delights of patrons at its WET Deck, with a gorgeous backdrop of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers. The energy continued on 20 February 2025 as the flash mob performances moved to IOI Mall Damansara and IOI Mall Puchong.

On 21 February 2025, the festivities shifted to Moxy Putrajaya, the trendiest and most youthful hotel among IOIPG’s portfolio, which hosted the first dinner of the 4-day celebration. Located next to IOI City Mall in IOI Resort City, this stylish and playful venue provided the perfect backdrop for an evening of captivating performances from China, including the Tang Dynasty Roly-Poly Dance, Master of Ramen, Folklore Storytelling, and The Four Great Beauties of China, accompanied by a delicious fusion of Malaysian and Chinese cuisine.

This successful celebration culminated in a spectacular gala dinner at Putrajaya Marriott Hotel, IOI Resort City. The event, graced by Lee Thai Hung, Deputy Director General (Promotion 11) of the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, saw over 250 guests and representatives from related industries experience the best of both countries. Highlights included the symbolic Roasted Lamb Cutting Ceremony and the unforgettable Dunhuang “Flying Apsaras” Dance Show.

In his remarks at the gala, Alan Yau, Head of Hotels at IOI Properties Group, expressed the significance of the event in fostering mutual respect and understanding in business. “This celebration is not just about showcasing food and performances, it is to strengthen the mutual respect and understanding between Malaysia and China through an exchange of cultures and traditions as well as the nuances of doing business. With IOI Properties Group’s’ presence in Xiamen, this event is an important step in nurturing deeper connections economically and celebrating the shared values that bind all of us together, irrespective of nationalities.”

Tan Lee Fong, who played a pivotal role in the creation of Visit IOI Resort City and serves as a Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing at IOI Properties Group, emphasised the impact of the event, “The overwhelming response from both Malaysians and visitors from China reflects the immense interest in this cultural exchange. This event serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness and appreciation of our shared heritage, benefiting both nationalities in arts and cultural enrichment.”

Yan Hua, Secretary-General of the Fujian Shaanxi Chamber of Commerce and the founder of the Supermodel Fan Brand and Modeling Education Platform, commended the event’s scope, stating, “It has been an honour to showcase the incredible performances illustrating China’s rich cultural history, and the enthusiasm of Malaysians embracing these traditions. This event has sparked a new wave of cultural exchange that will continue to inspire both countries for years to come.”

Partnered with Tourism Malaysia, the celebration is co-organised with Fujian Shaanxi Chamber of Commerce, Xi’an Time-Honored Brand Association and Shaanxi General Chamber of Commerce, Malaysia.

The celebration is co-hosted by Xiamen Tianei Haomian Catering Management Co. Ltd and Xiamen Post-80’s Cultural Art Co. Ltd.