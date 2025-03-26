China eases Visa Rules for Indian travellers
Over 50,000 visas have been issued so far in 2025, making travel more accessible.
China has eased visa rules for Indian travellers, removing online appointments, exempting biometrics for short stays, reducing fees, and speeding up approvals. As of March 17, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued over 50,000 visas, signalling a significant step towards smoother travel between the two nations.
This surge in visa issuance comes alongside a series of new, traveller-friendly measures designed to make exploring China easier than ever.
