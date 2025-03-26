This surge in visa issuance comes alongside a series of new, traveller-friendly measures designed to make exploring China easier than ever.

China has eased visa rules for Indian travellers, removing online appointments, exempting biometrics for short stays, reducing fees, and speeding up approvals. As of March 17, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued over 50,000 visas, signalling a significant step towards smoother travel between the two nations.

