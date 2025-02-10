China announced that it is offering visa-free entry to Xishuangbanna in Yunnan Province to travellers from countries that are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The offer comes as China works to promote tourism to the area.

In a statement released on Monday, 10th February, China’s National Immigration Administration (NIA) said tourist groups of two or more ordinary passport holders from ten ASEAN member-nations can stay in Xishuangbanna for a maximum of six days.

NIA officials said: “This policy marks a significant step towards enhancing autonomous opening-up and supporting Yunnan’s development as the Chinese pivot of opening-up to south and southeast Asia. It is of great importance to advancing the tourism industry in southwest China, promoting people-to-people exchanges between China and foreign countries, and deepening the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Who can avail of the offer?

The offer covers citizens from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Tourists from these ASEAN countries can enter and exit China visa-free through the Xishuangbanna Gasa International Airport, Mohan Railway Port, and Mohan Highway Port, with travel limited to the administrative region of Xishuangbanna Prefecture.

Aside from tourists, China also seeks to open up immigration management at an institutional level to attract more foreign nationals traveling and doing business in the country.