China’s Green Book of Tourism forecasts a promising future for the sector

The Tourism Research Centre of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences released the latest edition of China’s Green Book of Tourism on Friday, 14th March.

Per this latest edition, China’s tourism sector is set to solidify its position as a global leader, driven by policy innovation, digital transformation, and consumer-focused trends.

Experts pointed out that this will ensure long-term sustainable growth and deliver world-class travel experiences for both domestic and international visitors.

At the same time, this report underscores the industry’s shift toward high-quality development, essentially balancing the preservation of traditional cultural heritage with the demands of modern tourism.

A promising future

One of the key findings in the latest Green Book of Tourism is that the future looks bright for the Chinese tourism sector.

The report opines that this is possible if the sector puts key emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and demographic-driven trends.

As global tourism continues to recover, China is capitalizing on policy support, infrastructure investments, and evolving consumer preferences to propel the sector forward.

Looking to the year ahead, the report predicts that the industry will focus on key areas such as extended public holidays, major cultural and sporting events, expanded visa-free policies, and a balanced approach to quality and quantity, domestic and international markets, and innovation versus tradition.

The lure of urban tourism

The Green Book likewise noted a shift toward experiential and thematic urban tourism, which is enhancing the global competitiveness of Chinese cities.

Many cities are leveraging social media to create immersive experiences, while personalised and private tours are gaining popularity.

These reimagined tours cater to travellers seeking in-depth exploration whilst travelling on their own.

Other relevant trends

Travel trends are also evolving, with more tourists opting for cost-effective, less crowded destinations.

Self-guided travel is on the rise, with self-driving tourism accounting for 78 percent of domestic trips and solo travel bookings increasing by over 25 percent.

Additionally, the aging population is shaping the industry, with senior tourism emerging as a dominant force.

The government is actively promoting age-friendly initiatives, such as senior-friendly train services, guided group tours, nostalgia tourism, and health-focused travel packages, to meet the needs of this growing demographic.