China’s H World Group releases financial results for Q3-2025

Chinese hospitality group H World Group Limited delivered strong third-quarter results for 2025, with continued momentum across its asset-light expansion, loyalty ecosystem, and digital capabilities.

Hotel GMV reached RMB 30.6 billion, up 17.5 percent year-on-year, while total revenue grew 8.1 percent year-on-year to RMB 7.0 billion.

Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels rose 27.2 percent to RMB 3.3 billion, underscoring the strength of the Company's asset-light model and sustained franchise demand.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to RMB 2.5 billion, compared with RMB 2.1 billion in the same period last year.

The improvement reflects stronger operating efficiency, healthier margins, and the Group's continued ability to convert top-line growth into solid operating performance.

According to H World Group CEO Jin Hui: "In the third quarter, our asset-light strategy and strong network expansion helped drive revenue above the high end of our guidance and support healthy operating profit growth. With more than 2,000 hotels opened year-to-date, we remain firmly on track to reach our target of 2,300 gross openings in 2025."

Ongoing expansion

H Rewards, the Group's loyalty programme, surpassed 300 million members, making it one of the largest hotel loyalty ecosystems in the world.

Members booked 66 million room nights in the third quarter, up 19.7 percent year-on-year, underscoring rising engagement and growing trust in the Group's brands and digital platforms.

Likewise, H World continues to advance its multi-brand strategy, with leading performance across the economy, midscale, and upper-midscale segments.

Flagship brands such as Hanting, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange, and IntercityHotel remain key drivers of domestic and international network growth.

As of 30th September, H World operated 12,702 hotels with 1,246,240 rooms globally.

The Group also opened 749 hotels throughout the third quarter of the year and expanded its presence across 89 additional Chinese cities year-on-year.

H World remains optimistic about long-term growth prospects in China and abroad, supported by strong franchise demand, a deeply scalable digital infrastructure, and a resilient membership ecosystem.