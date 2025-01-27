Chinese authorities report that a new record could be set for the annual Lunar New Year migration as train stations and airports reported a peak in traveller numbers over the weekend.

With the Year of the Snake slated to begin on Wednesday, 29th January, China’s transport ministry predicts that travel numbers will hit record highs over the next several days.

During the traditional 40-day period that covers the time leading up to the holiday, the holiday itself, and at least a week after, some nine billion interprovincial passenger trips on various forms of transport will be made by citizens.

Based on that forecast, around 510 million train trips and 90 million air trips are expected during the period.

More trains for more passengers

China Railway, the country’s national passenger and freight railway company, reports that it added thousands of trains to meet the surge in passenger numbers as of Saturday, 25th January, the main peak at railroad stations.

Railway officials explained that data from ticket lists and waiting lists was used to forecast passenger numbers and regulate supply.

While train journeys across China used to take up to ten days, modern technology and innovation have significantly decreased travel time and increased comfort for passengers.