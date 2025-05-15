Chinese province of Guizhou puts its best foot forward in Australia

China’s Guizhou province took the spotlight in Sydney at the grand launch of the 2025 Amazing Guizhou Culture and Tourism Sydney Promotion Week on Monday, 12th May.

China’s Guizhou province took the spotlight in Sydney at the grand launch of the 2025 Amazing Guizhou Culture and Tourism Sydney Promotion Week on Monday, 12th May. This tourism promotion event was staged alongside the Guizhou Culture and Tourism Promotion Conference. The launch was attended by the Guizhou delegation, officials from Chinese embassies and consulates in Australia, officials from Australian government agencies, as well as members of the overseas Chinese community, local businesses, and media outlets.

Trends in retrospective At the conference, the Guizhou delegation delivered a thematic presentation, highlighting the positive trends in recent years between Australia and Guizhou. These include advancements in the trade of specialized commodities such as phosphorus fertilizer, traditional Chinese grain spirit baijiu, and tyres, as well as more dynamic economic exchanges. The delegation also emphasised deeper scientific and technological collaborations, particularly those drawing on China’s “Sky Eye,” the Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope located in Guizhou, alongside intensified educational partnerships, including study abroad programs and joint educational initiatives. Moreover, they underscored the growing frequency of cultural interactions, reflected in tourism exchanges and the establishment of sister city relationships. The presentation culminated in a vivid depiction of Guizhou’s breathtaking natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, harmonious coexistence, and robust development.