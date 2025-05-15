Travel Daily Media

Chinese province of Guizhou puts its best foot forward in Australia

The Amazing Guizhou Culture and Tourism Sydney Promotion Week kicked off on Monday

Events
China
China’s Guizhou province took the spotlight in Sydney at the grand launch of the 2025 Amazing Guizhou Culture and Tourism Sydney Promotion Week on Monday, 12th May.

China’s Guizhou province took the spotlight in Sydney at the grand launch of the 2025 Amazing Guizhou Culture and Tourism Sydney Promotion Week on Monday, 12th May.

This tourism promotion event was staged alongside the Guizhou Culture and Tourism Promotion Conference. 

The launch was attended by the Guizhou delegation, officials from Chinese embassies and consulates in Australia, officials from Australian government agencies, as well as members of the overseas Chinese community, local businesses, and media outlets.

Trends in retrospective

At the conference, the Guizhou delegation delivered a thematic presentation, highlighting the positive trends in recent years between Australia and Guizhou. 

These include advancements in the trade of specialized commodities such as phosphorus fertilizer, traditional Chinese grain spirit baijiu, and tyres, as well as more dynamic economic exchanges. 

The delegation also emphasised deeper scientific and technological collaborations, particularly those drawing on China’s “Sky Eye,” the Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope located in Guizhou, alongside intensified educational partnerships, including study abroad programs and joint educational initiatives. 

Moreover, they underscored the growing frequency of cultural interactions, reflected in tourism exchanges and the establishment of sister city relationships. 

The presentation culminated in a vivid depiction of Guizhou’s breathtaking natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, harmonious coexistence, and robust development.

Fostering intercultural exchange

In their introduction, the delegation expressed their commitment to fostering increasingly closer exchanges and cooperation between the two regions. 

By expanding channels for people-to-people communication and enabling more Australians to understand and appreciate Guizhou, they aim to make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

During the event, the Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Group Co Ltd also signed a partnership agreement with Australian travel company Wendy Wu Tours. 

Additionally, the Guizhou International Cultural Association entered into a collaborative agreement with The Oz-Sino Association for Advancement of Culture and Arts (OAACA).

