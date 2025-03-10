Chris Hall is new APAC managing director for the Globus Family of Brands

The Globus family of brands (GFOB) announced the appointment of Chris Hall as its new managing director in the Asia Pacific.

Hall, previously an executive for APT Travel Group and cruise line PONANT, brings more than three decades of extensive experience into the position.

According to GFOB president and CEO Scott Nisbet: “He brings the leadership and deep industry expertise needed to drive innovation, elevate our position in touring and river cruise, and grow the business with our travel agency partners.”

Hall himself said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Globus family of brands and leading the exceptional team in APAC. With an established portfolio of brands and products, I’m looking forward to reconnecting with trade partners and working side by side with them to grow the business and achieve mutual success.”

Hall formally begins as APAC managing director on 31st March.

Excellence rooted in experience

In his new role, Hall will be responsible for leading all of GFOB’s teams in the Asia Pacific whilst driving growth across all markets.

According to Hall: “GFOB has an experienced global leadership team and I’m eager to contribute purposefully to further the success of the business.”

Prior to this latest assignment, he was the chief executive for PONANT in the Asia Pacific.

He also served as CEO of the APT Travel Group, and held various senior positions at Australian Pacific Holdings (APH), APT’s parent company, including that of managing director.