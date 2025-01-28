Civitatis has concluded its participation in FITUR with very positive prospects for 2025. During the event, the company confirmed its goal of achieving 40% sales growth, further solidifying its leadership in the tourism sector.

Led by Alberto Gutiérrez, Founder and CEO, the company is reaffirming its focus on Latin America with a strong international expansion strategy, boasting a significant presence in markets like Mexico and Brazil. Civitatis has established itself as a reference in the tours and activities category, with growth exceeding 60% in Mexico and 70% in Brazil, as well as in Argentina, Colombia, and other countries. During FITUR, the company emphasized its commitment to key LATAM markets.

“Latin America is our most strategic market, and it continues to grow consistently. Over the past few years, we have not only achieved significant expansion but also positioned ourselves as a leading brand in key countries like Mexico and Brazil, where our offerings have become a preferred choice for thousands of travelers. However, we are not settling. The potential in LATAM is enormous, and we are determined to keep investing in the region to offer high-quality travel experiences that connect with more people every day,” said the CEO of Civitatis.

With this focus, Civitatis strengthens its leadership in Latin America and takes a crucial step in its global projection.

In addition, the Spanish company remains focused on reinforcing its leadership in the B2C segment, offering unique experiences that align with travelers’ expectations. Trust in Civitatis continues to grow on the B2B side, with over 36,000 travel agencies already registered and collaborating with the company, along with a constantly expanding network of strategic partners. These partnerships, combined with a growing number of top-tier local providers, have enabled the company to strengthen its connections in the industry and ensure an exceptional range of offerings.

With over 90,000 activities in 4,000 destinations across 160 countries, Civitatis’ carefully curated product selection remains key to cementing its position as a global leader.

Since its foundation in 2008, more than 40 million travelers have relied on Civitatis to fill their journeys with unforgettable moments. Its tailored selection of unique experiences, designed to meet customers’ interests, has made the company synonymous with quality.

“2025 will be a pivotal year for consolidating our position as leaders in the travel activities sector. Our focus will be on strengthening our presence in strategic markets, further improving our offerings, and ensuring that every Civitatis experience is unique. The 40% growth target we’ve set is not just a goal but a reflection of our forward-looking vision: a continuous commitment to raising the standard of quality and inspiring travelers around the world,” added Alberto Gutiérrez.

With these ambitions, Civitatis begins the year with renewed energy, ready to continue bringing the best of each destination to travelers worldwide. FITUR 2025 has once again proven to be the ideal platform for showcasing the values that make the brand unique. Innovation, closeness, and trust will continue to guide Civitatis on its journey toward an even more global and prosperous future.