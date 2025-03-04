Clarks Collection announces the grand opening of Grand Sapphire, Ajmer, a boutique property designed to offer an exceptional experience for luxury travellers, religious pilgrims, corporate clients, and guests seeking intimate event spaces. This latest addition strengthens Clarks Collection’s nationwide footprint while embracing Ajmer’s deep-rooted spiritual and cultural significance.

Strategically located in the heart of the city, Grand Sapphire offers 28 elegantly designed rooms, thoughtfully equipped with modern amenities to ensure comfort and convenience. The property also features a spacious banquet hall accommodating up to 150 guests, making it an ideal venue for corporate events, social gatherings, and celebrations.

In response to Ajmer’s evolving lifestyle preferences, Clarks Collection introduces an in-house pub and a rooftop restaurant, Masti, with a seating capacity of 120 guests. The restaurant serves an eclectic menu featuring North Indian, Continental, and authentic Rajasthani delicacies, showcasing the region’s culinary heritage. Additionally, the property boasts Sapphire Banquet Hall, a 3,500 sq. ft. event space, perfect for small functions, and Zero Degree, a state-of-the-art nightclub hosting DJs and music festivals with global talent.

Taruna Rochani, owner Grand Sapphire, shared her excitement about the launch: “Rajasthan has always been a pivotal market for us, and Ajmer is a valuable addition to our growing portfolio. While catering to religious tourists, we also aim to attract younger travelers with immersive nightlife experiences. Through AI-driven guest engagement and personalized itineraries, we seek to redefine hospitality in the region.”

Beyond luxury and entertainment, Clarks Collection is committed to sustainability and community development. The brand is actively working towards international quality certifications, a zero-plastic policy, and the use of locally sourced materials. Additionally, Clarks Collection prioritizes local hiring, contributing to the region’s economic growth.

Khushi Corporate General Manager further adds, “With its seamless blend of luxury, culture, and sustainability, the launch of Grand Sapphire in Ajmer marks a significant milestone for Clarks Collection, setting new standards in the hospitality industry”.