Raffles Hotels & Resorts announces the appointment of Claudia Kozma Kaplan as Chief Brand Officer for Raffles and Fairmont Hotels. Claudia has an exceptional track record in brand innovation and leadership, with her career spanning the luxury fashion and hospitality industries, working for brands such as Leading Hotels of the World, The Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Société des Bains de Mer, Christian Dior, Gucci, and Loro Piana. Claudia has led Raffles’ global network of 23 hotels, plus many more under development, including the openings of Raffles London at The OWO, Raffles Boston, Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, and Raffles Jaipur, which debuted last summer.

Her recent success in spearheading Raffles “The Butler Did It” campaign has significantly elevated Raffles’ global brand presence, earning widespread recognition and further solidifying our position as a leader in luxury hospitality. In addition to her current responsibilities, Claudia will be responsible for shaping and driving the future of the Fairmont brand, ensuring that the brand positioning continues to inspire and resonate with guests and stakeholders globally.