 CLYMB Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is Back with Another Climbing Challenge!

CLYMB Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is Back with Another Climbing Challenge!

Attractions
Abu Dhabi

THE SUMMYT SHOWDOWN returns to CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with another competition designed to test limits and raise spirits. CLYMB™ brings enthusiasts two action-packed days of strength, skill and community to the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall. Whether guests are taking part or cheering from the sidelines, this is where Abu Dhabi’s climbing scene hits new heights.

Taking place across the weekend of December 13 and 14, 2025, the competition unites elite athletes and ambitious newcomers for an unforgettable showcase of endurance and determination.

Participants can choose between two categories:

Open Category - For experienced climbers ready to push their limits. Registration priced at AED 350.

Novice Category - Perfect for emerging talent eager to test their skills. Registration priced at AED 250.

The action begins with qualifiers on December 13 from 9 AM, where climbers face off in four-hour rounds. The top scorers return for the finals on December 14 from 12 PM, where champions will be crowned and awarded with a cash prize.

Spaces are limited, so register early to secure your place and unlock exclusive early bird discounts available during the first two weeks. CLYMB ™Abu Dhabi regulars can also enjoy special rates. Spectators can expect a high-energy atmosphere with a professional MC, live streaming and exclusive food deals at Camp Bites Café, making it the perfect weekend hangout for fans and families alike.  Whether guests are climbing, competing, or simply soaking in the energy, the CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi Climbing Competition promises to be a weekend of elevation, excitement and pure adrenaline.

 

 

