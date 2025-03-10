Airport experience provider Collinson International recently partnered with China Ping An Insurance (Hong Kong) to offer SmartDelay as a complimentary benefit to its customers.

Under the partnership, eligible online travel insurance customers in Hong Kong (SAR) who have registered their flight have access to over 1,600 airport lounges or alternative benefits should their flights be delayed or cancelled.

Collinson International’s global chief commercial officer Todd Handcock said of the partnership: “We are delighted to partner with China Ping An Insurance (Hong Kong) to extend SmartDelay to their online travel insurance policy holders, offering them peace of mind during such unforeseen circumstances. The ability to escape busy public spaces within airports and relax in a quiet sanctuary is increasingly attractive to travellers, especially when experiencing added stress from a flight delay or cancellation. With SmartDelay, brands can be there at their customers’ time of need with a simple and seamless solution that alleviates some of this stress.”

China Ping An Insurance deputy general manager Hugo Yeung added: “Through this partnership, our customers can travel with a peace of mind as they are now able to gain instant access to a wide network of airport lounges and travel experiences globally without having to go through a tedious claims procedure, in the event of flight delays or cancellations.”

What’s in it for customers?

SmartDelay is available across all three tiers of China Ping An Insurance (Hong Kong)’s online travel insurance policies.

As such, the product enables travellers to visit an airport lounge or choose an alternative benefit such as a spa experience, sleep pod visit, or restaurant discount, without the need to complete a claim form.

As soon as travellers are advised of a flight delay of over an hour or flight cancellation, they are sent a QR code to visit the airport lounge or take advantage of an alternative benefit.

Customers can enjoy these benefits by simply registering their flight no less than two hours before the scheduled departure time, with China Ping An Insurance (Hong Kong)’s policy enabling one additional person travelling with the policyholder to enjoy the benefits of SmartDelay.