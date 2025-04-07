It’s all systems go for the first-ever Business Travel Show Asia Pacific at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Scheduled for the 16th and 17th April, the Business Travel Show’s organisers released additional details regarding its dynamic conference programme today, 7th April.

Along with key industrial insights, discussions will revolve around AI and the impact of automation on contemporary business travel; sustainability and managing carbon footprints; and risk management strategies.

Confirmed speakers as of press time are as follows:

Kenric Koh, Assoc, Director APJ Travel, Meetings, Card, Fleet Category Lead – Organon

Stas Melnikov, Associate Partner – McKinsey & Company

Bianca Garrad, Corporate Contacts, Senior Specialist – Perenti Group

Adeline Kang, Director JCAP Operations, Travel Meetings Card & Fleeet – MSD International

Priyanka Jahkmola, Global Travel Lead – Accenture

Shaik Abid, International Travel Manager – Adobe

Richard Hancock, Regional Director APAC – Crisis24

Bee Lian, Regional Travel Manager – Align Tech

Cheryl Anne Neo, Regional Travel Manager – London Stock Exchange Group

Elvin Lee, Regional Travel Manager APJ – Service Now

Victor Lim, Travel Leader, Global Meetings & Travel – Ingka Group (IKEA)

Kerri Homann, Travel Manager – Rheinmetall

Adriana Nainggol, Travel Manager, APAC – Autodesk

Kishore Rames, Travel Program Manager Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa – NOV

Alex Giles, Travel Risk Assessment Officer – UNSW

This comprehensive conference programme was curated to inspire, educate and support the development of the rapidly growing corporate travel sector both within Asia Pacific and worldwide, delivering an unprecedented and unparalleled agenda of insights for the region.

Business Travel Show Asia Pacific events director Nelson Khoo remarked: “With the breadth of expertise we have in building and delivering business travel events worldwide we have been committed to building a conference programme that not only addresses the topics and challenges that travel buyers, managers and the supply chain currently face, but more importantly offers the right forum for expert advice and support to empower them to achieve their own ambitions for growth.”

Khoo added that the conference agenda is comprehensive but still leaves plenty of time for meetings.

He said: “We want to ensure that attendees make the most of their time there and leave with questions answered and advice on how to take the next step to really transform their travel programme.”

Something for everyone

Over 200 corporate travel buyers and 50 top-tier exhibitors from across the Asia Pacific region, the US, the UK and Europe are set to meet, collaborate and learn over the two-day event.

Alongside the conference panel sessions, visitors will also be able to access the following featured sections:

Business Travel Innovation Faceoff – showcase of the most exciting companies disrupting and transforming the corporate travel technology landscape. The shortlist of finalists is confirmed as: Acai, Travog, Trip.biz, Zenmer and WegoPro

BTN Academy – sessions which offer advice on how to build a successful travel programme

BTN Communities sessions – confidential, buyer only sessions that offer the opportunity to learn more about key topics as well as how to optimise small to mid-size travel programmes

Networking opportunities to connect with senior decision makers, business leaders and solutions providers

Part of the BTN Group which has more than 40 years’ industry expertise developing high-end, conference programmes, Business Travel Show APAC builds on the success of Business Travel Show Europe, the leading event for European corporate travel professionals held annually in London for over 30 years.

Business Travel Show APAC will run alongside The Meetings Show Asia Pacific, which launched at Marina Bay Sands last year to great success.

Corporate travel buyers, procurement managers responsible for corporate travel and meetings planners are invited to attend the event for free, subject to qualifications, while non-exhibiting suppliers may purchase tickets.