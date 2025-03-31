Corporate Traveller, the flagship SME specialist business travel division of Flight Centre Travel Group, announces the appointment of Bonnie Smith as General Manager of the United Kingdom – the latest in the company’s famed ‘Brightness of Future’ moves.

Smith brings with her incredible experience having been with FLT for 21 years, excelling in several roles across multiple countries, having worked her way up the ladder from her beginnings as a Travel Consultant in her homeland of South Africa back in 2004.

She will take over from current Corporate Traveller UK General Manager Donna Joines on 01 April, who is following her own ‘Brightness of Future’ path, moving into the role of General Manager for the FCM Travel European Service Centre.

“The UK is a core key market for Corporate Traveller globally and presents a huge opportunity for me to be in a different country with massive growth potential,” Smith said.

“I’m passionate about Corporate Traveller and eager to expand my knowledge in a new geography. This role offers both growth and a challenge, which I thrive on – there is tremendous potential here.

“With the business constantly growing market share and with SME business growth, we aim to be a top travel management company. Our focus on utilising technological advancements while keeping our people at the core of our operations is crucial to how we continue to win in this market.

“The role itself, along with the opportunity for personal and professional growth, were significant drivers. FLT offers the rare opportunity to move countries, experience different lifestyles and cultures, and of course, the ability to travel. It’s an extremely rewarding challenge.

“In the next five years, my aim is to make Corporate Traveller the most profitable and productive globally. New business development, safeguarding high-income transactions, exploring technology, and automating processes to enhance the balance for our employees are key growth opportunities.”

Corporate Traveller Global Managing Director, Tom Walley, welcomed Ms Smith to the role and said it was the perfect example of how the business nurtures talent to progress.

“Corporate Traveller UK will be in terrific hands going forward with Bonnie at the helm – taking over the reins after the stellar work that Donna has produced in the last couple of years. It’s an exciting change for our business,” Mr Walley said.

“The UK business is of huge strategic importance to us and the potential for us to grow and win in this market is invigorating. We deeply value the connection our people have with their clients and we’re looking forward to proving the value of a people-led business to a travel programme.

“Our ‘Brightness of Future’ is woven into the very fabric of FLT’s culture and this double move – for both Bonnie and Donna – proves we do all we can as a business to ensure talent is recognised and growth is attainable to help drive our brands forward.”

Mummy Mafojane has since been named as FCM Travel South Africa General Manager and Herman Heunes has been appointed as Corporate Traveller South Africa General Manager