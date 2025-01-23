Nestled ideally in the popular tourist centre of Patong, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort is the Patong beach hotel that effortlessly blends comfort, fun and business. Delightful accommodation, great dining and facilities for adults and kids are all at hand, while the vibrant nightlife and tourist activities of Phuket’s most visited spot are just steps away.

Just opened in December 2024 at the resort is the Endless Summer Beach Club. Perfectly positioned facing Patong Beach, in a remodelled area of the beachfront, this exciting new locale beckons guests to ‘embrace the allure of endless summer days while sipping on cocktails’ and enjoying vibrant entertainment and exceptional cuisine. Visit www.endlesssummerbeachclub.com to find out more.

Fresh from extensive renovations in 2023 and 2024, the resort in December also opened two new signature restaurants and has a third new venue coming soon – further diversifying the food and beverage options on offer to guests.

Available for stays right now through until 31 October 2025 are two great deals at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort:

Kids Eat Free

The ideal package to enhance a family holiday on beautiful Phuket, kids under 12 eat free when accompanied by paying adults. The package also includes daily breakfast for two persons, and daily 3-course lunch or dinner with one soft drink for two persons at The Phuket Eatery restaurant.

Book your Kids Eat Free package now by visiting the hotel’s website, or by calling +66 07-634-9888. Use the promotional code ES7. For toll-free numbers outside the US, go to Global Reservation Numbers.

Buy 1 Get 1 Deal

Enjoy twice the flavours with the Buy 1 Get 1 Deal. The package includes breakfast for up to two adults and children 12 years and under, and a Buy 1 Get 1 offer on food at participating outlets – The Phuket Eatery, The Lounge and The Pool Deck. Higher priced dishes incur a charge, while lower priced dishes are complimentary. This rate is eligible to earn Marriott Bonvoy Points/Miles and Elite Night Credit.

Book the Buy 1 Get 1 Deal today by visiting the hotel’s website, or by calling +66 07-634-9888. Use the promotional code M96. For toll-free numbers outside the US, go to Global Reservation Numbers.

Delectable Dining from Indoor Comfort To Poolside Relaxation

The dining choice at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort includes enticing international cuisine, light snacks, scrumptious pizzas, succulent BBQ & grill favourites and ever-popular café goodies.

The Phuket Eatery

Open throughout the day from 6.30am til 11pm for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the casual and welcoming atmosphere at The Phuket Eatery makes it the ideal spot for enjoying a variety of international dishes. Dishes that can be savoured indoors or outdoors.

The Lounge

Great for unwinding after a fun-filled day of island happiness, The Lounge overlooks the pool and with its atmosphere of tropical sophistication is one of the best spots for sipping on your favourite beverage. It’s open all day from 8am til 12am.

The Pool Deck

Offering a wonderfully laid-back exotic feel and open from 10am til 7pm, The Pool Deck serves a selection of light bites and drinks that can be enjoyed alongside the pool.

Below 23 and Below 47 Swim-up Pool Bars

Below 23 is the resort’s central swim-up pool bar with refreshing drinks to sip on while soaking up the sun. Below 47 is an exclusive swim-up bar situated amid the pool access rooms. Both are open from 10am til 7pm.

The resort’s delightful food and beverage offerings recently increased in delicious fashion, with the opening in December 2024 of two new signature restaurants – Goodfellas Pizzeria and The Smokestack BBQ & Grill. A third new signature venue – ES Café – is due to open in Q1 2025.

Goodfellas Pizzeria

Destined to quickly become one of the must-try Patong restaurants for pizza lovers, Goodfellas Pizzeria serves delectable pizzas cooked to perfection in an authentic wood-fired oven and complimented by views of Patong Beach. Chef Marco, an award-winning chef from Rome who is recognized globally for being among the Top 50 Pizza Chefs, brings the authentic taste of Italian pizza to Thailand – a signature feature of the restaurant.

The Smokestack BBQ & Grill

Likewise destined to become a top choice for those who love a good grill, is The Smokestack BBQ & Grill. Also facing Patong Beach, this venue offers fantastic fare that’s succulent and sizzling. Here, guests can enjoy the pioneering element of a distinct smokey flavour that sets The Smokestack apart from traditional steakhouses focused purely on grilling.

ES Café

A lovely spot to start each day will be ES Café, a beachfront coffee shop and bakery where guests can pick up a freshly brewed coffee and freshly baked pastry before taking a morning walk along the beach, heading to the pool or setting off on a sightseeing adventure.

Rooms And Suites For Couples And Families Alike

Fresh from the resort’s renovation, the 445 rooms and suites feature a stylish decor of earth-coloured tones and clean lines that create an inviting feel. These boast a private balcony, terrace or pool access, and feature a living/sitting area, writing desk and marble bathroom.

Spacious and comfortable, they’re ideal for couples on a romantic getaway and families on holiday, and come in a choice of room categories. Some allow rollaway beds and/or cribs, and connecting rooms are available.

The rooms and suites are well appointed with a 55-inch digital Smart TV featuring premium movie channels and cable/satellite, complimentary wireless internet, mini fridge, in-room safe, hairdryer, and Nirvae bathroom amenities.

Family Fun For All The Gang

One of the best choices among hotels in Patong for family holidays, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort offers plenty of things to do and heaps of fun to have for all the gang.

There’s plenty of scope for splashing, swimming or just relaxing in the resort’s three pools – the serene pool, main pool, and children’s pool with fun waterslides and play structures. Whether it’s for a spur of the moment workout or to keep up a regular routine, guests will find the 24-hour fitness centre fully equipped with cardio and weight machines as well as free weights, elliptical machines, exercise bikes, rowing machines, stair climbers and treadmills. The Kids’ club is a fun, adventurous and safe environment for younger guests, with toys, games and awesome activities to enjoy.

A Great Choice For Events

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort is also one of the great hotels in Patong for meetings and events, with three event rooms available that together amount to 529 sq m of total event space. Expert planners can help in arranging various events, from small intimate gatherings to larger occasions, and the most romantic of weddings.

The Merlin Ballroom is ideal for any event, able to accommodate 350 people theatre/reception-style or 250 people for a banquet and offering a unique experience with its majestic Sino-Portuguese decor that celebrates Phuket’s rich history. Perfect for social events and celebrations is the Summer Social room, which faces the Patong beachfront and can accommodate over 100 people.

Other event spaces are the Garden Room and the Boardroom, both of which are designed to handle up to 30 people.

Visit the Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort website today to book a stay or arrange an event at this much-loved Patong beach hotel, or call +66 76-349888.