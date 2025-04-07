Known as the world’s oldest travel company since its establishment in 1758, Cox & Kings (C&K) is on the brink of a new chapter in its history, specifically its global expansion strategically guided by the Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group (AKTG) which acquired it back in 2019.

This expansion represents a carefully calibrated move that will see Cox & Kings leverage its unrivalled historical legacy to offer a curated portfolio of exceptional travel experiences to travellers in pivotal markets such as the USA and Australia.

AKTG executive chairman Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio said of the milestone: “Reimagining a brand as storied as Cox & Kings is both a privilege and a responsibility. As we’ve done with other iconic brands like Crystal, we are breathing new life into Cox & Kings, respecting its remarkable heritage while shaping it for a new generation of global travellers.”

AKTG chief sales officer Marett Taylor added: “Cox & Kings has a long and storied history of crafting extraordinary travel experiences, and we are pleased to be expanding our reach to a global audience. This announcement further cements our commitment to this historic brand and to ensuring that the authentic Cox & Kings experience, which has defined its centuries-long legacy, is upheld and enhanced. Our commitment to exceptional service and authentic experiences remains at the heart of everything we do.”

A storied establishment

With a history dating back to 1758 and the vision of its founder, Richard Cox, Cox & Kings holds the distinction of being the original and world’s oldest travel company.

From its origins as a military agent, the company evolved through centuries of expansion and adaptation, navigating pivotal moments in history.

The Cox & Kings operating under AKTG’s ownership is the continuation of this esteemed legacy, bringing together the strengths of two remarkable leaders in travel.

Under AKTG’s strategic direction, Cox & Kings has continued to deliver high-quality travel experience across the world.

Key achievements include seamless integration with A&K’s extensive Destination Management Company (DMC) network, significantly expanding its operational capabilities and destination offerings.

Likewise, Cox & Kings has undergone significant enhancements, including a refreshed website launched in 2024.

The brand also benefits from AKTG’s portfolio of assets, such as A&K Sanctuary, comprising camps and lodges in Africa, and riverboats in Egypt and soon Peru.

Furthermore, Cox & Kings integrates A&K Philanthropy initiatives into its itineraries in destinations such as Jordan, Egypt, Peru, and across Africa, demonstrating a commitment to responsible travel.

Charlton takes charge

The expansion will be led by recently appointed Cox & Kings managing director Jennifer Charlton.

Charlton will leverage AKTG’s strong global network, to broaden C&K’s geographical footprint with the objective of cementing its position as a purveyor of distinctive immersive travel, characterised by meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to authentic cultural immersion.

Keeping all these in mind, Charlton will continue to hold her position as senior vice-president for sales and business development for UK & EMEA.

She said of her assignment: “I am honoured to lead Cox & Kings into this new chapter of global expansion. We are building upon our strong foundation and leveraging the extensive network and expertise of AKTG to offer unparalleled travel experiences. I am eager to introduce Cox & Kings to new markets and showcase our unique approach to travel, which seamlessly blends its rich heritage for the culturally curious traveller.”

Charlton brings more than 30 years of extensive experience across the travel industry, and her distinguished career includes leadership roles in sales, business development, and global partnerships at prominent organisations such as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, CWT, and Amex GBT.

Recognised in 2019 as one of the top 40 women in global travel by WINT and an active participant in the IATA NDC Agent working party,

Charlton’s proven track record of success in business transformation and global rollouts makes her exceptionally well-suited to lead Cox & Kings in this new chapter.