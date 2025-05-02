Create unforgettable memories with The Ghan Experience from Outback SA to Tasting Australia at Town Square

Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond runs for 10 days from Friday 2 – Sunday 11 May across Adelaide and regional South Australia.

Journey Beyond, Australia’s experiential tourism group and presenting partner for Tasting Australia invites curious foodies to get a taste of Australia by Train with The Ghan Experience at the festivals hub – Town Square (Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga). Visitors to Town Square can escape the hustle and bustle and transport themselves to the outback with The Ghan Experience. Throughout Tasting Australia, The Ghan Experience is an opportunity to showcase Journey Beyond’s commitment to going further and taking travellers beyond. Mesmerising experience aboard The Ghan As guests step inside the train carriage-themed activation, they’ll be whisked away to life onboard the icon of the Outback. Visitors will be immersed in a sensory experience with the sights, sounds, and scents of this famed journey, capturing what the experience aboard The Ghan is all about. On board, guests will gain an insight into the incredible Off-Train Experiences on offer, including the majestic arid scenery of Outback SA, a spectacular sunrise in Marla, the unique charm of opal mining town Cooper Pedy, or the breathtaking Kanku Breakaways, and much more. This first-person perspective evokes the thrill and wonder of embarking on this remarkable adventure for the very first time.

A visit to Town Square would not be complete without a visit to the Journey Beyond Lounge with views across Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga, VIP vibes and plenty of room to relax, sit back with a refreshing beverage and soak in the sights, sounds and aroma’s of the bustling Town Square. While you’re there, don’t miss the opportunity to chat with the knowledgeable staff from the Journey Beyond travel centre. They can guide you through one of Journey Beyond’s extraordinary experiential travel journeys across Australia, whether its an unforgettable trip on The Ghan, Indian Pacific, or Great Southern. Or find your Outback Spirit with a six day ‘Lake Eyre and Flinders Ranges Spectacular’ tour taking in the beautiful outback enigma Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre as it floods or stay wild at Monarto Safari Resort. Be inspired to book your next incredible Journey Beyond adventure today and discover the diverse beauty of Australia with exclusive offers for bookings made at the Journey Beyond lounge.

Incredible Journey Beyond adventure David Donald, Executive General Manager of Rail at Journey Beyond says, “Central to all Journey Beyond experiences is our passion and commitment to taking guests beyond the ordinary and creating unforgettable moments.” “On board our iconic trains The Ghan, Indian Pacific, and Great Southern, our commitment to exceptional food and wine experiences elevate the travel journey. Onboard guests are treated to multi-course meals crafted by talented onboard chefs. These culinary offerings celebrate the rich diversity of Australia’s seasonal regional produce, creating a unique dining experience that highlights local flavours and ingredients specific to the region the trains traverse.” Donald added. Justine Lally Executive General Manager Marketing at Journey Beyond says, “We invite you to explore The Ghan Experience at Town Square, showcasing the extraordinary experiences and sensory delights Journey Beyond offers our guests throughout the year. Following your visit, be sure to stop by the Journey Beyond lounge, where our exceptional travel centre team can assist you in planning and booking your next adventure aboard The Ghan.”