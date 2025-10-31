Crimson Hotel Filinvest City transforms into Quest Plus Conference Center, Manila

The southern Manila suburb of Alabang is in for exciting times as Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila officially transforms into Quest Plus Conference Center, Manila.

This refreshed destination is all set to deliver more comfort, more value, and more ways to experience the South.

The transformation was announced on Tuesday, 28th October, represents an exciting new chapter for one of Alabang’s most recognised hotels.

James Montenegro, country manager at Crimson and Quest Plus’ parent company Chroma Hospitality, declared: “Quest Plus is about giving guests more. More ease, more experiences, and more reasons to come back. With this transformation, guests can expect the same trusted service with a renewed focus on delivering practical comfort and premium value every step of the way.”

A timely change

The rebrand reinforces Chroma’s vision to make Quest Plus Hotels & Resorts the premium value-driven choice for both business and leisure travelers across the Philippines.

Guests can look forward to refreshed rooms, elevated event spaces, and dynamic dining concepts, all of which are designed to make every stay smart, seamless, and satisfying.

With Alabang growing rapidly as a prime hub for business, leisure, and events, the transformation into Quest Plus comes at the perfect time.

The brand’s smart, approachable style fits seamlessly with the area’s energy, offering travelers everything they need for work, rest, and recreation in one vibrant location.

As Montenegro puts it: “Alabang has always been a key destination for corporate and leisure travelers.”

More to look forward to

The Plus in Quest Plus goes beyond the name: it’s a promise to deliver something extra at every turn.

At Quest Plus Manila, guests can expect:

Plus Comfort Refreshed rooms and thoughtful amenities that make every stay easy and enjoyable;

Plus Value-driven Stays Offering flexible packages for meetings, corporate stays, and family getaways;

Plus Flavors Your favorite dining experiences that highlight familiar favorites in the South.

Whether for a quick business trip, a weekend getaway, or a full-scale conference, Quest

Plus Conference Center, Manila invites guests to discover a refreshed stay experience that feels both familiar yet excitingly new.

From its refreshed rooms and smart spaces to its genuine service, Quest Plus Manila is set to bring more comfort and convenience, certainly the things that matter most to travellers in the south of Manila.