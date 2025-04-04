Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay held its first-ever beachfront fashion show for Weddings by Crimson featuring a collection by New York-based Filipino designer Bessie Besana.

The event helped reinforce Crimson Boracay’s reputation as one of the most sought-after venues for destination weddings in the Philippines as it offers breathtaking sunsets, an exclusive beachfront characterised by pristine white sands, as well as its seamless blend of romance, luxury, and world-class hospitality.

Welcoming guests to the event, resort general manager Didier Belmonte declared: “With its breathtaking shores, curated experiences, and unparalleled hospitality, Crimson Boracay provides an unforgettable setting for couples to begin their journey together. This event is a celebration of love, artistry, and the seamless fusion of fashion and romance.”

Stylish sophistication coming down the aisle

Besana regaled attendees with an exceptional collection named Ray of Twilight.

As its name suggests, the 20-piece bridal couture collection was inspired by the fleeting beauty of dusk.

Known for impeccable craftsmanship stemming from a background in engineering, Besana has dressed many of the Philippines’ most celebrated figures, including ’s journey from engineering to fashion has seen him dress some of the country’s most celebrated figures, including Ms Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Enhancing the bridal show were beauty and styling experts Makeup by Ella, Michael Oczon Hair and Makeup, May Jasmine Labao Makeup Studio Salon and Spa, and Erielyn Gaston Professional Makeup Artist.

Adding a musical touch to the celebration was event violinist Joshua Espino.

A nuptial showcase

Prior to the runway show, couples getting ready to tie the knot and wedding enthusiasts explored the Weddings by Crimson Bridal Showcase, a two-day exhibition held at Crimson Boracay’s Coral Ballroom and Events Pavilion.

Featuring a beautifully staged wedding ceremony setup indoors and an outdoor ceremony inspiration space, the showcase provided couples with a firsthand look at elegant wedding concepts, expert styling, and curated details designed for a dream celebration by the sea.

Since it was initially staged in 2023, Weddings by Crimson has been all about crafting extraordinary moments for couples ready to say “I do.”

More than just an event, it is a carefully curated experience designed to inspire soon-to-wed couples with stunning venues, expert collaborations, and seamless service that make dream weddings a reality.

Today, Weddings by Crimson is a premier bridal showcase that brings together top designers, stylists, and industry professionals to create a wedding journey as magical as the big day itself.