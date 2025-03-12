Chinese train manufacturer CRRC launched a new line of company launched tourist trains near Lijiang last February.

These new trains were specifically built to traverse Chinese mountain routes, travelling a scenic 20.7 km route with panoramic windows that enable passengers to enjoy the landscapes beyond.

Each train can accelerate to 70 km/h, carry 351 passengers, and handle tough tracks.

Development for these trains began in spring 2022, and CRRC invested US$422 million into the initiative.

Made for rough terrain

CRRC designed the trains for slopes up to 55‰ and curves with a 50-meter radius.

Each one is equipped with panoramic windows with electro-dimming adjust transparency based on sunlight intensity levels.

According to company officials, CRRC first used articulated bogies with drive systems, a technology that helps trains navigate steep and winding sections of the route.

Developers installed a hybrid system combining electric, hydraulic, and magnetic braking methods.

This setup ensures smooth speed reduction on challenging mountain descents.

Experts have pointed out that this innovative endeavour is a key step with regard to enhancing China’s tourism infrastructure.