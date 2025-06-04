Cruise Plus launches The Cruise Plus Portfolio

Gold Medal sister-firm Cruise Plus has launched The Cruise Plus Portfolio, a campaign that invites travel agents to explore the breadth of its product line across ocean, luxury, river and expedition cruising.

The Cruise Plus Portfolio also highlights the value of cruising and the inclusions, experiences and packages available on board when booking with the brand’s cruise partners.

Featuring several of Cruise Plus’ valuable cruise line partners including Royal Caribbean, Holland America, Princess, Ponant, Silversea, Oceania, American River Cruise, and Aqua to name a few, The Cruise Plus Portfolio launched with a printed and digital 52-page book, landing with the brand’s top 300 agents this week.

In addition to a new book, agents can expect 20 itinerary inclusions and regular inspiration across Cruise Plus’ social media pages and dedicated micro-site.

What’s in it for agents?

Agents who book with Cruise Plus between 2nd June and 31st July can enter their package bookings into a prize draw to win either £250, £500 or £1,000 in Farebank Rewards.

All Cruise Plus package bookings can be entered, with the lucky winners being announced in August.

Cruise Plus marketing director Sarah Lancashire declared: “Each inclusion in The Cruise Plus Portfolio has been carefully crafted by our experts to bring agents and their customers truly magical escapes in fascinating worldwide destinations. Whether your customers are inspired by uninterrupted relaxation amidst exquisite surroundings, unfettered luxury at sea, immersive exploration in remote destinations or leisurely moments meandering down awe-inspiring rivers, we have a holiday perfect for them.”

Cruise Plus has the ability to customise any cruise and stay holiday; with access to 40 renowned cruise lines, over 100,000 hotels, 41 touring partners and the world’s leading airlines, any dream sailing can be made possible with the help of their expert team.

Earlier this year, Luxury by Cruise Plus also introduced new complimentary return UK Blacklane chauffeur transfers on package bookings over £10,000 with their luxury ocean cruise line partners.

Cruise Plus also reminds agents that their industry-leading Farebank Rewards scheme still allows them to earn up to £1,500 on every booking made.