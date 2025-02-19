The arrival of international cruise ships at ports in the Northern Philippines’ Ilocos Region is significantly boosting the importance of cruise tourism in the country.

Cruise arrivals are benefiting local communities as these generate more jobs whilst sustaining micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Today, 19th February, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) reported that the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel Norwegian Sky arrived at Currimao Port in Ilocos Norte.

The ship came in with around 1,914 passengers and 863 crew members, 70 percent of whom were Filipinos.

Based on the current 13-day itinerary from Singapore to Keelung in Taipei, Taiwan, the MV Norwegian Sky arrived at the Manila South Harbor on Tuesday, 18th February, and proceeded to Currimao before heading to Kaohsiung in Taiwan.

Other places the ship visited in the Philippines include Puerto Princesa in Palawan and Boracay Island in Caticlan.

In 2024, the PPA recorded a 61.9 percent increase in cruise passenger arrivals, totaling to 142,574 passengers, up from 88,080 in 2023.

The PPA forecasts continued growth in 2025, with expectations of 185,000 cruise passengers, a 29.8 percent increase from the previous year.

For her part, tourism operations officer Araceli Salem of the Department of Tourism (DOT) in the Ilocos Region expressed optimism about the continued growth of the cruise tourism sector this year, with several cruise vessels making port calls at key destinations across the country.

Surging numbers

According to tour operator Angel Lao of Travel Ilocandia Tours and Travel, over 6,000 international cruise passengers have already arrived in the Ilocos Region during the first two months of the year.

This cements the region’s emergence as a prime destination for luxury ships.

Lao said: “Cruise tourism in Ilocos Norte has significantly benefited the local community. As a tour operator, we collaborate with tour guides, bus and van operators, and restaurants, thereby boosting tourism in the region and providing economic benefits for many.”

She added that the local community of Currimao is also reaping the benefits as guests enjoy the beach, contributing to the area’s economic growth.

To enhance the experience of the 700 cruise passengers who signed up for the day-long shore exploration in Ilocos Region’s historical places and heritage sites such as the wonder city of Vigan in Ilocos Sur and the Saint Augustine Church of Paoay in Ilocos Norte, Lao said they have collaborated with 21 buses, 21 guides, and ten coordinators.