Luxury cruise line Crystal announced the release of three 2026 Grand Journeys that serve as an invitation to a world of intrigue, wonder and inspiration.

These extended voyages forge a deeper, more meaningful connection with every destination, from the art and architecture of Europe to the idyllic islands of the South Pacific, with authentic experiences in every port.

With an industry-leading space-to-guest ratio, reduced passenger capacity and nearly one staff member per guest, elegant ships Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony offer larger, redesigned suites, exceptional and wide-ranging entertainment, and specialty dining restaurants.

An all-access pass to exquisite destinations

Crystal’s pioneering collaboration with Abercrombie & Kent will provide guests travelling on these longer journeys unique access to the hidden facets of some of the world’s most coveted destinations with like-minded friends and fellow travellers.

Passengers also get full access to exclusive events curated by experts in the region.

A&K Travel Group chief executive Cristina Lewis said of the voyages: “We’re thrilled to announce an impressive selection of Grand Journeys for 2026. These extended itineraries offer exclusive opportunities for immersion in some of the world’s most unique and sought-after destinations. We can’t wait for our guests to experience these unparalleled voyages along with the unique land experiences we are creating with our sister brand Abercrombie & Kent.”

Three itineraries to beguile an eager traveller

89-nights: Los Angeles to Singapore

Departing: 11 Jan — 11 April 2026

From $83,100 per guest, double occupancy *

Crystal Serenity

Blue skies, swaying palms, powder sands – this dreamy vision comes into clear view on Crystal’s Grand Journey departing LA. In Hawaii, feel the sand between your toes on Waikiki Beach, before passing through the castaway islands of French Polynesia – Tahiti, Tonga, Fiji and more. These stepping stones lead you across the International Date Line to New Zealand, which wows with its dramatic landscapes and gleaming cities. Guests are rewarded with breathtaking cruises into the lush fjords of Dusky, Doubtful and Milford Sounds. Intriguing Indonesia and the Philippines are explored too, before you arrive in Hong Kong and turn southwest to experience the culinary adventures of Vietnam and Thailand. This epic journey concludes with the vibrant energy of Singapore.

58-nights: Mombasa to Tokyo

Departing: 6 Feb ­— 5 Apr 2026

From $44,800 per guest, double occupancy

Crystal Symphony

Discover the world’s most enchanting destinations on this soul-soothing voyage, weaving among islands of beauty, travelling along storied coastlines, and disembarking in cities brimming with tropical glamour. Begin in the beachside Kenyan city of Mombasa, where you’ve likely come straight from safari, and sail first to the spice island of Zanzibar. The Seychelles, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, the Andaman Islands and the Philippines captivate with their picture-perfect shores, while Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo dazzle with their seamless blend of ancient customs and cutting-edge cool. Crossing the cerulean seas of 17 countries, from calm coves to urban hubs, this journey is grand in every sense.

48-nights: Lisbon to Lisbon (featuring a total solar eclipse)

Departing: 27 Jun — 14 Aug 2026

From $42,300 per guest, double occupancy *

Crystal Serenity

From pastries to palaces, fishing towns to fairytale cities, this epic voyage spanning 12 countries takes you on a deep dive into Europe’s loveliest coastal hubs. There’s plenty to delight the senses: tantalise your taste buds with Santander’s seafood, Bordeaux’s wines and Hamburg’s hip café scene. Gaze in wonder at the historic architecture of Copenhagen and Amsterdam, and the raw nature of the Scottish islands and Norway. Learn about maritime heritage in Southampton, UK, Zeebrugge, Belgium, and Brest, France, and experience the thrill of a total solar eclipse as you cross from Spain to Portugal. Sea days offer the chance to indulge in the onboard spa, pool and restaurants, while reflecting on all the highlights of your exceptional adventure.

What can guests expect on board?