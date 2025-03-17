With its new season coming up, Crystal Cruises offers guests sensational savings on top of exquisite experiences onboard.

Through Crystal’s new season offer, guests can save up to AU$6,000 when they book selected cruises from now until 30th April.

Aside from offering great discounts, Crystal’s latest offer also includes an As You Wish onboard credit of US$500 that guests can use for a variety of perks, including onboard spa treatments and adventures on shore.

A voyage for everyone

This offer covers a number of sailings from 2025 to 2027, and these have something to suit the diverse taste of Crystal’s guests.

Passengers can meander leisurely through the lemon-scented streets of Sorrento, snorkel in the turquoise waters of the Seychelles, or get caught up in the electric vibe of neon-lit Tokyo.

From Asia and the Americas to the Baltics and Mediterranean, secure one of Crystal’s elegant rooms or suites at an unbeatable price.