Crystal offers guests sensational savings with its latest seasonal offer
Passengers can save up to AU$6,000 per suite
With its new season coming up, Crystal Cruises offers guests sensational savings on top of exquisite experiences onboard.
Through Crystal’s new season offer, guests can save up to AU$6,000 when they book selected cruises from now until 30th April.
Aside from offering great discounts, Crystal’s latest offer also includes an As You Wish onboard credit of US$500 that guests can use for a variety of perks, including onboard spa treatments and adventures on shore.
A voyage for everyone
This offer covers a number of sailings from 2025 to 2027, and these have something to suit the diverse taste of Crystal’s guests.
Passengers can meander leisurely through the lemon-scented streets of Sorrento, snorkel in the turquoise waters of the Seychelles, or get caught up in the electric vibe of neon-lit Tokyo.
From Asia and the Americas to the Baltics and Mediterranean, secure one of Crystal’s elegant rooms or suites at an unbeatable price.
