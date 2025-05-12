Crystal’s Treasures of the Tides to set sail in 2028

Global experiential cruise line Crystal officially introduced its most expansive World Cruise yet today, 12th May.
Bookings to the new Treasures of the Tides voyage officially open to the public on 29th May, and the 150-night journey aboard the Crystal Symphony is also a milestone event as it is the first time since 2018 that the vessel will lead a World Cruise.
Departing in 2028, the Crystal Symphony’s route will cover 84 destinations across 39 countries on six continents, offering a rare opportunity to experience the world in one expertly curated voyage.
Welcome insights
Crystal chairman and brand ambassador Fernando Barroso de Oliveira will be joining the 2028 World Cruise providing his insight and knowledge of the destinations visited.
Barroso de Oliveira said of the upcoming voyage: “The 2028 World Cruise will be unlike anything we’ve done before, not just in the destinations we’ll be visiting, but in the way we’re curating every moment onboard and ashore. From overnight stays in the world’s most iconic ports to new immersive experiences designed exclusively for Crystal guests, we’re setting a new standard for luxury exploration.”
For his part, Crystal’s vice-president of itinerary planning Mario Parodi pointed out that the cruise line creates journeys that go beyond the itinerary.
According to Parodi: “Treasures of the Tides is a celebration of cultural discovery and marks the first time Crystal Symphony will lead a World Cruise in more than five years. With new destinations like Huahine, Mangalore and Portland alongside iconic global ports, this sailing offers guests the opportunity to explore the world in a way that is intentional and deeply rewarding.”
From Florida to the world
Departing round-trip from Fort Lauderdale on 11th January through 10th June 2028, the itinerary is designed to highlight the cultural richness and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that define each region.
For those interested, there is an option to disembark in Barcelona on 27th May; likewise, guests will travel from the colourful ports of the Caribbean and the breathtaking coastlines of South America to the remote lagoons of the South Pacific, the capital cities of Southeast Asia and the storied small towns along the Mediterranean.
Each destination flows naturally into the next, blending landmarks with lesser-known locales that encourage slower, more meaningful exploration.
Select shore excursions will be curated in partnership with Abercrombie & Kent, Crystal’s sister company and a global leader in immersive travel experiences.
Among the many highlights are first-time calls in Huahine, French Polynesia; Portland, Kangaroo Island, Albany and Geraldton in Australia; along with inaugural visits to Nha Trang, Vietnam and Mangalore, India.
Throughout the journey, World Cruise guests will be invited to a series of exclusive events, including special celebrations in Lima, Ho Chi Minh City and Dubai, with a spectacular finale.
A month-by-month schedule
- January: After setting sail from Fort Lauderdale, the journey begins in the Western Caribbean and Central America with stops in Cozumel, Belize, Roatán and Cartagena, before transiting the Panama Canal and continuing down South America’s Pacific coast.
- February: French Polynesia takes centre stage with calls in Papeete, Moorea, Raiatea and Bora Bora. Guests then venture to the volcanic landscapes of Pago Pago, the beaches of Fiji and Vanuatu and the calm waters of New Caledonia.
- March: The journey continues through New Zealand’s vineyards and coastal cities, then along Australia’s southern shores. Guests will explore Bali’s cultural landmarks, the beaches of Boracay and the natural landscapes of Sandakan in Borneo.
- April: Travel to Vietnam, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Phuket and India’s Andaman Islands. The itinerary also explores Sri Lanka and India’s west coast, with an overnight in Mumbai.
- May: Sail through Oman and the Red Sea, with stops in Petra via Aqaba and the temples of Luxor via Safaga. The ship then travels Suez Canal into the Mediterranean, visiting Crete, Sicily, Malta, Tunisia and ports along Italy and Spain.
- June: The final leg of the journey crosses the Atlantic with calls in the Azores and Bermuda before returning to Fort Lauderdale.