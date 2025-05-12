Crystal’s Treasures of the Tides to set sail in 2028

Global experiential cruise line Crystal officially introduced its most expansive World Cruise yet today, 12th May.

Global experiential cruise line Crystal officially introduced its most expansive World Cruise yet today, 12th May. Bookings to the new Treasures of the Tides voyage officially open to the public on 29th May, and the 150-night journey aboard the Crystal Symphony is also a milestone event as it is the first time since 2018 that the vessel will lead a World Cruise. Departing in 2028, the Crystal Symphony’s route will cover 84 destinations across 39 countries on six continents, offering a rare opportunity to experience the world in one expertly curated voyage.

Welcome insights Crystal chairman and brand ambassador Fernando Barroso de Oliveira will be joining the 2028 World Cruise providing his insight and knowledge of the destinations visited. Barroso de Oliveira said of the upcoming voyage: “The 2028 World Cruise will be unlike anything we’ve done before, not just in the destinations we’ll be visiting, but in the way we’re curating every moment onboard and ashore. From overnight stays in the world’s most iconic ports to new immersive experiences designed exclusively for Crystal guests, we’re setting a new standard for luxury exploration.” For his part, Crystal’s vice-president of itinerary planning Mario Parodi pointed out that the cruise line creates journeys that go beyond the itinerary. According to Parodi: “Treasures of the Tides is a celebration of cultural discovery and marks the first time Crystal Symphony will lead a World Cruise in more than five years. With new destinations like Huahine, Mangalore and Portland alongside iconic global ports, this sailing offers guests the opportunity to explore the world in a way that is intentional and deeply rewarding.”