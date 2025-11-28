CSMIA sets new Operational Record with 1,036 ATMs in a Single Day

As the festive season continues to record increased travel across India, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), achieved a new operational milestone on 21 November 2025 with 1,036 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) recorded in 24 hours (IST i.e. from 00:00 hrs onwards). Surpassing the previous benchmark of 1,032 ATMs set on 11 November 2023, reflecting the airport’s efficiency, connectivity and its growing role as a key aviation hub for domestic and international travel.

A total of 1,70,488 passenger movements from CSMIA on 21 November 2025 constituted of 1,21,527 passengers travelling on domestic routes while 48,961 travelled internationally, coming close to its highest-ever single-day passenger traffic of 1,70,516 recorded on 11 January 2025. CSMIA also witnessed 86,443 passenger arrivals and 84,045 passengers departures from Mumbai on the same day.

In terms of Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) on 21 November 2025, CSMIA catered to 1,036 ATMs with 755 domestic flights and 281 flights on international routes. The airport operations also facilitated approximately 520 arrival flights and 516 departure flights.

From the overall passenger movements observed on 21 November 2025, among domestic routes, the highest passenger movements were recorded on sectors such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Kolkata, while international travel saw strong demand for destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London Heathrow, Doha and Jeddah.

CSMIA’s continued efforts to elevate the passenger experience through safety, efficiency, and digital-led initiatives have played a pivotal role in ensuring seamless travel during high-traffic days. The airport has scaled its digital infrastructure, from enhanced Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) units and self-check-in kiosks to wider DigiYatra and FTI-TTP adoption, ensuring faster passenger processing across the terminals. Behind the scenes, the upgraded Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) has also strengthened real-time monitoring and cross-stakeholder coordination.

This milestone demonstrates CSMIA’s capability to handle growing volumes efficiently, backed by robust systems and streamlined processes. With a steady focus on safety, on-time operations, and passenger ease, the airport continues to set benchmarks that define the future of efficient and passenger-centric airport management.