Cunard set to celebrate 185 years of ocean travel with its collaborative “Sea of Glamour”

As it marks 185 years of ocean travel, Cunard is calling on the public to help preserve precious moments in Sea of Glamour, a new physical exhibition curated by renowned British photographer Mary McCartney.

The cruise line invites guests, employees, and celebrities to share their unforgettable images from on board its ships.

These contributions will form part of the exhibition, which makes its debut at Liverpool’s famous Liver Building in May of this year.

Cunard president Katie McAlister emphasised the importance of this initiative: “For 185 years, our ships have been at the heart of unforgettable moments for millions of guests and crew. This is a chance to celebrate those memories and the stories they tell. By sharing your experiences, you’ll help Mary McCartney create something truly unique: an exhibition that brings Cunard’s incredible history to life for everyone to enjoy.”

Encompassing nearly two centuries at sea

The exhibition will feature a stunning collection of photos of Hollywood icons, musicians, politicians, and royalty from the Cunard archives, alongside newly curated images from the public to form a timeline of iconic moments that will immerse visitors in the magic of nearly two centuries of transatlantic travel.

Mary McCartney will take the final photograph for the exhibition herself, capturing a portrait of Queen Anne’s Icons in Liverpool on the day it opens.

This unique image will offer a fresh, captivating perspective on Cunard’s iconic link to Liverpool.

That said, the Sea of Glamour will become a global exhibition, set to travel the world on board the Cunard fleet to celebrate the 185th Anniversary.