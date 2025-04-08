Cvent announces its partnership with the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) APAC as the official onsite registration and event app partner for their premier event, The Business of Events (BOE). This collaboration will take place from April 13 to 15, 2025, bringing together seasoned industry experts and emerging leaders for dynamic discussions, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration. The partnership will significantly enhance the on-site experience at PCMA events, as Cvent’s comprehensive suite of event technology solutions will offer BOE attendees a seamless and engaging event journey.

As part of this strategic alliance, Cvent’s Event in a Box solution will be pivotal in streamlining check-ins and badging for the event. One of the key components, the OnArrival 360, will help simplify and accelerate these processes, ensuring a smooth and impactful experience for all attendees. Moreover, the Attendee Hub mobile app will significantly enhance participant engagement and provide a seamless event journey. This comprehensive approach will allow both organisers and attendees to concentrate on the impactful programming and engaging discussions that BOE is renowned for, further enriching the overall event experience.

“In today’s event industry, creating an exceptional onsite experience is crucial for an event’s success,” said Will Kataria, Cvent Senior Director and Country Head, Singapore. Our partnership with PCMA for BOE 2025 highlights our commitment to enhancing this key aspect. This collaboration is about more than just technology—it’s about setting a new standard for the future of events. Together with PCMA, we’re dedicated to driving innovation and ensuring every attendee has a memorable and impactful experience.”

“PCMA APAC’s Business of Events 2025 is all about empowering our community with the ideas, tools, and connections they need to thrive. Partnering with Cvent allows us to enhance the attendee journey—from check-in to session engagement—ensuring a seamless experience that is a necessity, not an option,” shared Florence Chua, PCMA, Managing Director, APAC.