 Czechia successfully hosts the World Tourism Forum 2025

Czechia successfully hosts the World Tourism Forum 2025

The event cast the spotlight on innovation and sustainability in the sector

Summit
Czech Republic

The Czech capital Prague successfully hosted global tourism leaders for the World Tourism Forum 2025, held on the 12th and 13th May at the Prague Congress Centre.

The two-day event cast the spotlight on innovation, startup development, sustainable practices and the role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in shaping the future of tourism. 

Organised by the Czech Ministry of Regional Development in collaboration with UN Tourism and CzechTourism, the forum brought together policymakers, business leaders and tourism experts from across the world.

As the host destination for the World Tourism Forum 2025, Czechia demonstrated its commitment to shaping the future of global tourism through collaboration, innovation and responsible growth. 

From spotlighting emerging travel technologies to championing sustainable practices, the forum reflected CzechTourism’s vision of shaping a smarter and experience-rich tourism landscape both for visitors and local communities.

High-powered conversations on a dynamic industry

The forum opened with high-level discussions on key topics defining tourism’s next chapter. 

Day One featured panel discussions on the rise of AI in tourism, its ethical and legal implications and the importance of talent development and education. 

A dedicated startup showcase highlighted travel-tech innovations, with the most promising concepts recognized at the end of the day.

Day two featured interactive workshops on the application of big data in tourism, from destination marketing to customer service and on managing the environmental impacts of travel, underlining the importance of sustainability in long-term tourism strategies. 

Additionally, delegates were also invited to take part in study trips to Kladruby nad Labem, Plzeň and Kutná Hora; these trips offered first-hand insights into regional tourism offerings beyond Prague.

František Reismüller, director of the Czech Tourist Authority at CzechTourism, said: “Data plays a crucial role in shaping effective tourism strategies. It enables us to monitor evolving trends, identify shifts in demand early and respond with agility. By leveraging data, we can better manage tourism across regions, distribute visitor flows more evenly and avoid overwhelming specific destinations. This not only enhances the visitor experience but also helps safeguard the environment and support long-term sustainability,”

