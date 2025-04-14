New NAIA Infra Corporation (NNIC) general manager Lito Alvarez opines that passenger volume at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) could go as high as 157,000 this week.

This upcoming surge is easily attributed to the observance of Holy Week among the country’s predominantly Christian population, as Maundy Thursday, 17th April, and Good Friday, 18th April, have long been designated as public non-working holidays.

Alvarez said at a press conference held on Thursday, 10th April: “The average daily passenger volume last year was 145,000. We are expecting 155,000 to 157,000 daily this year.”

During the Yuletide Season running December to January, NAIA averaged a volume of 160,000 passengers per day, hence Alvarez’s confidence that the airport will be able to handle the surge.

Patience, please

At the same press conference, spokesperson Dana Sandoval of the Bureau of Immigration informed the media that an additional 30 personnel will be deployed to immigration gates throughout this week.

Likewise, transportation secretary Vince Dizon called upon the public for their patience, particularly towards airport personnel, as inconveniences are to be expected given the higher passenger volume.

Officials from the Departments of Transport and tourism joined Immigration officers, NNIC representatives, and officers from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) at airports throughout the country, assessing their preparedness for the Holy Week exodus.