Delta adds extra flights to New Orleans for the big game
Delta is adding additional flights and over 1,300 seats for fans heading to New Orleans from Philadelphia and Kansas City. SkyMiles members will have the ability to stream the big game onboard through Delta Sync.
Delta is boosting flight options to New Orleans (MSY) for fans looking to cheer on football’s best teams at the big game on Feb. 9. Plus, Delta’s got you covered if you’re inflight on game day. With much of Delta’s fleet equipped with live satellite TV, customers can catch every play on their seatback screens while cruising over the continental U.S.
Your journey to the Big Easy just got easier
Whether it’s attending the big game in person, or just partaking in the festivities throughout the city, Delta is making it easy to get to New Orleans.
For Philly fans, Delta is adding two new nonstop flights from Philadelphia (PHL) directly to New Orleans (MSY) on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. Two nonstop flights will be offered back to Philadelphia after the game on Feb. 10.
|Flight Number
|Day
|Date
|Departure
|Dept Time
|Arrival
|Arrv Time
|Aircraft
|DL 8808
|FRI
|7-Feb-25
|PHL
|12:35
|MSY
|15:00
|Airbus A321
|DL 8808
|SAT
|8-Feb-25
|PHL
|12:35
|MSY
|15:00
|Boeing 757
|DL 8814
|MON
|10-Feb-25
|MSY
|9:15
|PHL
|13:00
|Boeing 757
|DL 8815
|MON
|10-Feb-25
|MSY
|18:00
|PHL
|21:45
|Boeing 757
For Kansas City fans, Delta will add one nonstop flight from Kansas City (MCI) to New Orleans (MSY) before the game. Two return flights will be offered back to MCI.
|Flight Number
|Day
|Date
|Departure
|Dept Time
|Arrival
|Arrv Time
|Aircraft
|DL 8807
|FRI
|7-Feb-25
|MCI
|15:21
|MSY
|17:21
|Boeing 757
|DL 8796
|MON
|10-Feb-25
|MSY
|10:46
|MCI
|12:56
|Boeing 757
|DL 8797
|MON
|10-Feb-25
|MSY
|13:40
|MCI
|15:50
|Boeing 757
