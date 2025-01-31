Delta is adding additional flights and over 1,300 seats for fans heading to New Orleans from Philadelphia and Kansas City. SkyMiles members will have the ability to stream the big game onboard through Delta Sync.

Delta is boosting flight options to New Orleans (MSY) for fans looking to cheer on football’s best teams at the big game on Feb. 9. Plus, Delta’s got you covered if you’re inflight on game day. With much of Delta’s fleet equipped with live satellite TV, customers can catch every play on their seatback screens while cruising over the continental U.S.

Your journey to the Big Easy just got easier

Whether it’s attending the big game in person, or just partaking in the festivities throughout the city, Delta is making it easy to get to New Orleans.

For Philly fans, Delta is adding two new nonstop flights from Philadelphia (PHL) directly to New Orleans (MSY) on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. Two nonstop flights will be offered back to Philadelphia after the game on Feb. 10.

Flight Number Day Date Departure Dept Time Arrival Arrv Time Aircraft DL 8808 FRI 7-Feb-25 PHL 12:35 MSY 15:00 Airbus A321 DL 8808 SAT 8-Feb-25 PHL 12:35 MSY 15:00 Boeing 757 DL 8814 MON 10-Feb-25 MSY 9:15 PHL 13:00 Boeing 757 DL 8815 MON 10-Feb-25 MSY 18:00 PHL 21:45 Boeing 757

For Kansas City fans, Delta will add one nonstop flight from Kansas City (MCI) to New Orleans (MSY) before the game. Two return flights will be offered back to MCI.