Get ready to vacation under the warm Latin sun this winter as Delta launches its largest-ever schedule to Latin America and the Caribbean, including two new nonstop destinations from Atlanta: St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD) and Grenada (GND). Delta customers can travel to over 52 nonstop destinations across the entire region from its global hub at ATL, inspiring travel to new escapes and longtime favorites.

“With two brand-new destinations in the Eastern Caribbean, Delta is expanding its offering in the region, with even more seats to Latin America and the Caribbean this winter,” said Paul Baldoni, Senior Vice President of Network Planning at Delta. “Customers across the U.S. will also benefit from more flights to top destinations from hubs in the Midwest and Northeast, as well as new direct service from key cities like Austin, Nashville and Raleigh-Durham.”

Chart your course to two new destinations

Delta will become the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD) and Grenada (GND) from Atlanta. These new additions will make these previously hard-to-reach islands more accessible than ever.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines offers stunning beaches on the many alluring islands waiting to be discovered. Those looking for adventure are in luck as the islands are one of the best places in the world for sailing and yachting, with countless islands and cays to explore. Regardless of your interests, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a haven for those looking to slow down and relax in the warm Caribbean sun.

Grenada, known as the “Spice Island,” beckons travelers with its unmatched natural beauty, rich culture and incredible food offerings. A visit to St. George’s Market awakens the senses with the aroma of spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and cocoa, staples of Grenada’s authentic cuisine. Meanwhile, adventures await at Grand Etang National Park and atop Mount Qua Qua, where visitors can enjoy breathtaking island views and spot monkeys, tropical birds and lush rainforest flora.

Both routes will be operated on Delta’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft equipped with First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

Increased flying from Midwest and northeast hubs

Delta is the leading carrier to Latin America and the Caribbean from Detroit (DTW) and will continue to grow with new Saturday service to Grand Cayman (GCM) and expanded flight options to Nassau (NAS) and Cancun (CUN) this winter. Delta will expand on our #1 position in Minneapolis (MSP) with a new destination — Nassau (NAS). Detroit-Grand Cayman and Minneapolis-Nassau will be served seasonally on Saturdays from December 2025 – April 2026 and give customers direct access to a warm escape from the Midwest winter.

In Boston, Delta will serve St. Thomas (STT) with daily nonstop service throughout the holiday season. This new service will provide customers with the unique opportunity to spend the holidays in the Caribbean with passport-free travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Delta will also add a second daily flight during the holiday season to Cancun, the most popular Mexico destination from Boston. These investments, together with our leading domestic U.S. and Trans-Atlantic network, expand on Delta’s position as the #1 carrier in Boston.

More flights to Latin America from more U.S. cities

Delta is also expanding nonstop access to top Latin and Caribbean destinations from several other U.S. cities this winter. In Austin, Delta is adding daily nonstop service to Cancun. For the holidays, nonstop service to Cabo (SJD) will operate daily from late December to early January. These additions provide Austin customers even more international options and makes travel to Mexico even more convenient.

In Raleigh-Durham (RDU), Delta is adding Saturday service to San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU). This new flight provides RDU customers with direct access to the Caribbean in just a few hours.

In addition to Raleigh and Austin, Delta is adding new Saturday service to Cancun (CUN) from Nashville (BNA), Kansas City (MCI) and Indianapolis (IND). These flights will allow residents of these cities to quickly and easily access Cancun, the most preferred Latin leisure destination.

Details on these new flights, including start and end dates, are below: