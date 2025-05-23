Delta introduces daily direct flights from New York-JFK to Catania, Sicily

Starting 21 May 2025, customers can enjoy Delta’s brand-new daily nonstop service from New York-JFK to Catania, marking the airline’s first-ever flight from Sicily and the only direct connection between Catania and the U.S.

Delta is bringing Sicily closer to the U.S. than ever before. Starting May 21, 2025, customers can enjoy Delta’s brand-new daily nonstop service from New York-JFK to Catania, marking the airline’s first-ever flight from Sicily and the only direct connection between Catania and the U.S.

This new route opens the door to one of Italy’s most captivating destinations. Catania, nestled on the eastern coast of Sicily beneath the towering presence of Mount Etna, is a city rich in history, culture and natural beauty. From its vibrant markets and baroque architecture to its sun-drenched coastline and world-renowned cuisine, Catania offers an unforgettable experience for every traveller.

Must-see destinations in its proximity include Taormina, where a spectacular ancient Greek theatre rises between Mount Etna and the sea; the historic center of Siracusa; and the baroque splendor of Noto.

“Catania will be the fifth Italian city served by Delta from the U.S., along with Rome, Milan, Venice and Naples,” said Matteo Curcio, Delta’s Senior Vice President for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India. “Sicily is a highly sought-after destination and many Italian Americans have strong bonds with this wonderful Italian region. We are convinced that our service will benefit the region's economy with regards to incoming tourism, as well as offering great connectivity to the U.S. for Sicilians.”

The new flight not only connects Sicily to New York but also offers easy onward travel to dozens of destinations across North America via Delta’s JFK hub. Whether you're heading to Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, or beyond, Delta makes it easier than ever to explore the U.S. from the heart of Sicily.

Delta will operate the route with a 216-seat Boeing 767-300, delivering a range of onboard experiences designed to meet the needs of every traveller. As part of an expanded partnership with Italian fashion house Missoni, Delta is introducing a new Delta One collection featuring exclusive bedding and a refreshed amenity kit. To enhance the sleep experience, Delta is also expanding its customer-favorite mattress pad Delta One customers can relax in lie-flat seats with premium bedding, enjoy a chef-curated four-course meal and sip Taittinger Champagne, all complemented by Missoni bedding and amenity kits and elegant touches throughout the cabin. Delta Premium Select offers extra space and comfort, while Delta Comfort and Delta Main1 provide thoughtful service and entertainment for all.

Customers in every cabin will enjoy curated food and beverage options and access to over 1,000 hours of entertainment through Delta Studio. And thanks to Delta’s commitment to innovation, all customers on transatlantic flights, including the new Catania route, can stay connected with fast, free Wi-Fi powered by T-Mobile.

Customers traveling in the Delta One cabin will have access to the award-winning Delta One Lounge at JFK. Inspired by New York’s iconic style and energy, the lounge features a brasserie, signature bar, wellness area, and even a library lounge with Missoni design elements setting the tone for a premium journey from start to finish.

This summer, Delta will operate up to 110 weekly flights between Italy and the U.S., increasing its Italy-U.S. offering by 15% from the previous year. With the addition of Catania, Delta reaffirms its position as the leading U.S. airline in the Italian market.

Whether you're reconnecting with your roots, discovering Sicily for the first time, or simply seeking a new adventure, Delta’s new service to Catania is your gateway to the magic of the Mediterranean.