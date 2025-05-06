Delta to fly nonstop to Copenhagen and Stockholm through its partnership with SAS this summer

Scandinavia comes alive during Midsummer in late June, when locals celebrate with flower crowns, outdoor feasts, and nearly endless daylight near the Arctic Circle. As the sun dips low but never disappears, the sky glows with watercolor hues and bonfires, wildflowers, and maypole dances mark the region’s most treasured traditions. It’s an authentic and vibrant tribute to light, nature, and togetherness and one of the most immersive and cultural experiences of the Nordic summer.
Some midsummer celebrations include:
SWEDEN
There is perhaps no better place to celebrate Midsummer than in Dalarna, Sweden. Known for its deep-rooted traditions and rural charm, Midsummer in Dalarna feels like stepping into a Swedish fairy tale with its charming cottages, flower-crowned dancers and crystal-clear lakes reflecting the sunset for hours on end. Visitors are welcome to join locals for the celebrations, including raising the maypole and dancing to folk music. Midsummer in Dalarna is more than just a celebration- it is deeply tied to Sweden’s identity, heritage and the rhythm of the seasons.
DENMARK
Denmark celebrates Sankt Hans Aften during the Midsummer period, and it is best enjoyed near the coast or in a charming small town where traditions are strong. Skagen at Denmark’s northernmost point offers a dreamy, coastal Midsummer with long sunsets and bonfires right on the beach. If something more cosmopolitan is desired, look no further than Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen. Visitors will find a lively, family friendly Sankt Hans celebration with bonfires, music and traditional food. Several of the city’s parks also host public bonfires for all to join in.
NORWAY
There is perhaps no better place to celebrate Midsummer in Norway than near the Lofoten Islands. Located within the Arctic Circle, visitors will experience true Midnight Sun as the sun never sets! Small villages in the region will hold traditional bonfires on beaches or rocky outcrops, creating dramatic scenes against the glowing sky. Visitors can also visit Bergen, Norway’s second-largest city, surrounded by fjords and mountains for bonfires along the waterfront and musical performances.
Delta is expanding access to the Nordics with seasonal service designed to help U.S. travelers experience the magic of the season and all that the region has to offer. With Delta and through our new partnership with SAS, it’s never been easier to chase the midnight sun:
- New nonstop Delta service from Minneapolis–St. Paul to Copenhagen (3x weekly), beginning May 22
- Direct, daily summer service from New York–JFK (JFK) to Copenhagen (CPH) and JFK to Stockholm (ARN) which both started on April 14.
- Through Delta’s partnership with SAS, customers flying from North America will gain access to 35 additional destinations throughout Scandinavia with one layover or less:
- 6 destinations in Denmark
- 14 destinations in Norway
- 15 destinations in Sweden
All of these destinations served by SAS can now be booked directly on delta.com where you can earn and redeem SkyMiles on eligible travel.
As ‘coolcations’ become a major travel trend for 2025, Scandinavia continues to grow in popularity for travelers. Whether they are looking to escape the summer heat back home, a deeper connection to nature in the pristine fjords and mountains of Norway, or the Michelin Guide life in Denmark and Sweden, there truly is something for every traveler- no matter the time of year.