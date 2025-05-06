Delta to fly nonstop to Copenhagen and Stockholm through its partnership with SAS this summer

Young woman hiker admires the stunning fjord under a blue sky, illuminated by soft light from the midnight sun. As she walks through the grass, sunbeams highlight the beauty of sunrise and sunset over Lofoten Islands, Norway

Scandinavia comes alive during Midsummer in late June, when locals celebrate with flower crowns, outdoor feasts, and nearly endless daylight near the Arctic Circle. As the sun dips low but never disappears, the sky glows with watercolor hues and bonfires, wildflowers, and maypole dances mark the region’s most treasured traditions. It’s an authentic and vibrant tribute to light, nature, and togetherness and one of the most immersive and cultural experiences of the Nordic summer. Some midsummer celebrations include: SWEDEN There is perhaps no better place to celebrate Midsummer than in Dalarna, Sweden. Known for its deep-rooted traditions and rural charm, Midsummer in Dalarna feels like stepping into a Swedish fairy tale with its charming cottages, flower-crowned dancers and crystal-clear lakes reflecting the sunset for hours on end. Visitors are welcome to join locals for the celebrations, including raising the maypole and dancing to folk music. Midsummer in Dalarna is more than just a celebration- it is deeply tied to Sweden’s identity, heritage and the rhythm of the seasons.

DENMARK Denmark celebrates Sankt Hans Aften during the Midsummer period, and it is best enjoyed near the coast or in a charming small town where traditions are strong. Skagen at Denmark’s northernmost point offers a dreamy, coastal Midsummer with long sunsets and bonfires right on the beach. If something more cosmopolitan is desired, look no further than Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen. Visitors will find a lively, family friendly Sankt Hans celebration with bonfires, music and traditional food. Several of the city’s parks also host public bonfires for all to join in.