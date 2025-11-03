Devasom Khao Lak celebrates Siam’s golden age for Loy Krathong

Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort invites guests to immerse themselves in the beauty of Thai culture and timeless traditions this November with a series of special events and dining experiences that celebrate the nation’s rich heritage.

From nostalgic evenings beneath the stars to sacred southern performances by the sea, guests are invited to discover the essence of Thai wisdom, artistry, and cuisine.

Slated from 5th to 9th November, the various activities on offer at the resort make for a truly memorable as well as thought-provoking festival.

Through these cultural experiences, Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort invites guests to reconnect with the spirit of Thai traditions, celebrating the artistry, heritage, and heart that continue to define the Land of Smiles.

NOSTALGIC LOY KRATHONG – A NIGHT OF SIAM’S GOLDEN ERA

5 November 2025 | 18:00 – 22:00 | At Takola Lawn

Step back into the elegance of Siam’s golden age with an enchanting Loy Krathong celebration inspired by 1950s Bangkok. The evening features refined Luk Krung and jazz melodies, a culinary showcase of regional specialties from Thailand’s four corners, and a lavish spread of fresh seafood and charcoal-grilled delights. Guests can craft their own lanterns and krathong before floating them under the moonlight — a symbolic act of renewal and gratitude.

Event Highlights:

Live Luk Krung & jazz performances

Lantern and krathong crafting

Endless seafood and regional Thai buffets

Floating krathong ceremony under the stars

Adult: THB 2,200++ (THB 2,500++ on event date) | Child (5–11 yrs): THB 1,100++

NORA BY THE SEA – Honouring Thai Wisdom and Cultural Heritage

8 November 2025 | 18:30 – 19:00 | Beachfront

Experience the grace and sacred storytelling of Nora, the traditional southern Thai dance form, in an evocative beachfront setting. Witness ancient tales brought to life through rhythmic movement, song, and costume, accompanied by an outdoor cinema screening of a Nora documentary and handcrafted cocktails from the beachfront bar.

TRADITION IN MOTION: NORA THAI FIT

9 November 2025 | 10:00 – 11:30 | At Takola Lawn

Join local masters for a gentle morning workshop exploring Nora-inspired movements — a graceful and mindful exercise rooted in cultural tradition.

DINING AT TAKOLA – The Spirit of Thai Cuisine

At the heart of Devasom Khao Lak’s cultural celebration lies Takola Thai Restaurant , a MICHELIN Guide Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurant (2021–2024) that beautifully intertwines heritage, craftsmanship, and flavours. Two signature set menus highlight Thailand’s culinary artistry and local wisdom:

The Traditions of Thailand

A timeless journey through Thailand’s enduring culinary heritage. Each dish is a tribute to authenticity, balance, and refinement — crafted to preserve traditional recipes from across the kingdom.

Gems of the Andaman

Inspired by the coastal traditions of Takua Pa, this menu showcases sustainable Andaman seafood and local ingredients prepared using age-old techniques, reflecting the rhythm of the sea and the wisdom of the southern Thai community.