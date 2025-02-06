Digi Yatra, a Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI)-based ecosystem utilising facial biometric technology for contactless and seamless passenger processing at airports, has crossed the milestone of 10 million application downloads. This achievement underscores the platform’s growing popularity and its pivotal role in delivering privacy-protecting and efficient travel experiences.

Established in December 2022, Digi Yatra leverages face authentication technology to streamline passenger processing across 24 airports in India. It has facilitated more than 45 million seamless journeys to date, providing a smooth experience for numerous travellers. With nearly 10 million users and an impressive daily average of 30,000 app downloads, the platform is setting benchmarks in digital travel solutions.

Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, said: “10 million user milestone reflects the trust and confidence that our users have placed in us. Our efforts, including the ‘d-KYC’ campaign initiative, helped us drive growth in 2024. We aim to maintain the momentum of innovation, privacy, and evolution of the passenger experience to achieve even greater breakthroughs in the future. Our partnership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the IATA One-ID X Digi Yatra for enablement of Digi Yatra for International flow will drive further growth in 2025.”

Digi Yatra has ambitious plans for 2025. The platform intends to support all 22 official Indian languages, breaking language barriers and ensuring every traveller can confidently navigate airport processes in a language of their choice. Digi Yatra also aims to conduct an international pilot project, enabling foreign passengers with electronic passports (e-passports) to experience its seamless ecosystem.