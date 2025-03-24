As Eid Al Fitr approaches, Banyan Tree AlUla invites guests to embrace the spirit of celebration in a truly luxurious setting, offering an exceptional getaway in the heart of AlUla. Nestled in the Ashar Valley, the all-villa resort offers a serene retreat where guests can unwind in private pool villas, enjoy immersive experiences, and explore the rich heritage of AlUla. To elevate the occasion even further, the resort has introduced the “Stay More, Pay Less” offer, granting guests up to 20% off a minimum three-night stay, inclusive of daily breakfast.

On April 1st 2025, the celebrations commence with an exclusive Eid Brunch from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Harrat, surrounded by AlUla’s breathtaking scenery. The lavish spread features an array of international and Middle Eastern flavours, with live grill stations serving flank steak, tiger prawns, Thai green curry seafood, Wagyu shawarma, and an exquisite sushi selection, with Kunafa and rich chocolate cake providing a decadent finale. A live Oud performance is set to ehance the atmosphere, creating a joyful and immersive experience. Priced at SAR 350++ per person, the brunch includes free-flowing coffee, tea, soft drinks, and water.

Beyond the Eid Brunch celebration, Banyan Tree AlUla offers a variety of culinary experiences that showcase both local and international flavours. Saffron, the resort’s award-winning Thai restaurant, brings the authentic essence of Thailand to the desert, serving fragrant curries, fresh seafood, and expertly crafted dishes in an intimate setting.

For holistic rejuvenation, the Banyan Tree Spa serves as an oasis of tranquility, offering treatments inspired by Eastern and Western healing traditions. Signature experiences include the Royal Banyan treatment, a deeply restorative ritual using warm herbal pouches, soothing massage techniques, and sesame oil therapy to enhance circulation and ease tension. Set against the dramatic desert backdrop, the Rock Pool offers another unique wellness experience, allowing guests to unwind in a serene, natural setting.

During their visit, guests can explore the wonders of Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, or follow the Rock Art Trail, revealing ancient inscriptions etched into stone over millennia. As night falls, an exclusive stargazing experience offers breathtaking views of the desert sky, guided by expert astronomers. For a leisurely exploration of the Ashar Valley, complimentary bicycles provide a scenic way to take in the landscape.

Whether seeking a peaceful retreat or a vibrant celebration, Banyan Tree AlUla provides the ideal setting to create lasting memories this Eid Al Fitr.