Nestled in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal province, Jumeirah Thanda Safariis a fully privatised 16,500-hectare reserve brings Jumeirah’s signature luxury hospitality to one of Africa’s most celebrated Big Five safari destinations. Offering spacious private villas designed for families, it provides an exclusive and immersive safari experience, where luxury meets the untamed beauty of the African wilderness.

A Safari Experience for Every Explorer

With exceptional year-round game viewing led by expert guides and trackers, guests can embark on thrilling game drives in open-top vehicles, offering close-up encounters with Africa’s Big Five: lions, elephants, rhinos, leopards, and buffalo. To preserve the intimacy and exclusivity of each experience, only two vehicles are permitted per sighting, ensuring guests enjoy uninterrupted wildlife encounters in a serene, uncrowded setting.

For those seeking a deeper connection with nature, guided bush walks provide a unique opportunity to explore the African wilderness on foot, learning about indigenous knowledge, traditional folklore, and the intricate art of tracking. Guests can also participate in photographic safaris, led by the resident wildlife photographer, capturing the raw beauty of the reserve through a lens tailored for expert and amateur photographers alike.

Beyond game viewing, Jumeirah Thanda Safari offers guests the chance to actively contribute to conservation efforts. Visitors can spend time with specialist rhino monitors and conservation teams, gaining insight into the critical work being done to protect these endangered animals. For a change of scenery, guests can venture beyond the reserve on a guided boat tour to witness hippos and crocodiles in the nearby iSimangaliso Wetland Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its rich biodiversity.

For younger explorers, the Junior Rangers Course offers hands-on learning, teaching children the art of tracking, wildlife identification, and bush survival skills. Meanwhile, the Bucks & Bugs Club provides fun, educational activities designed to spark curiosity and appreciation for nature in children of all ages.

By night, the private reserve transforms into an astronomer’s paradise, offering unforgettable stargazing experiences. During the winter months (June to August), the cool temperatures, clear skies, and long nights create optimal conditions for viewing constellations, planets, and celestial wonders, making for an enchanting end to an adventurous day in the African wilderness.

Luxury Meets Cultural Heritage

Nestled within the heart of the reserve lies The Royal Thanda Club Estate – a 386‐hectare private, access-controlled enclave, set to become Africa’s most exclusive lifestyle club, The Royal Thanda Club at Jumeirah Thanda Safari. With stunning designs inspired by the local Zulu heritage, the exclusive Jumeirah Residences within The Royal Thanda Club provide the ultimate retreat after a day of adventure, whether relaxing in the luxuriously appointed rooms or gathering around the fire pit for a cosy evening. The spacious, family-friendly accommodations feature private pools, dedicated chefs, and breathtaking views of the surrounding nature reserve.

A Journey with Purpose

With its deep commitment to conservation, Jumeirah Thanda Safari offers more than just a luxury escape – it provides an opportunity to be part of something greater. Guests can actively contribute to conservation efforts, from rhino tracking and engaging with specialist monitors to learning about anti-poaching strategies, gaining firsthand insight into the critical work being done to protect South Africa’s wildlife for future generations.

The reserve champions several key conservation initiatives, including Project Rhino KZN, an intensive anti-poaching and conservation collaboration between the government, NGOs, and private entities in KwaZulu-Natal, and the WWF Black Rhino Expansion Project, which works to increase the population of this critically endangered species.

Beyond conservation, Jumeirah Thanda Safari is committed to uplifting local communities through The Thanda Foundation Trust, ensuring both environmental protection and sustainable socio-economic development. Separately, the ‘Star for Life’ programme – which has positively impacted over 500,000 young people over the past 20 years – focuses on education, health, and entrepreneurship development, empowering young people to pursue their dreams and build a brighter future.

As families seek getaways that offer meaningful connections across generations, Jumeirah Thanda Safari stands out as the perfect destination for a transformative adventure, where luxury, purpose, and conservation come together in an unparalleled, immersive experience.