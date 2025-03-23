That was split by 1,219 flights on Saturday (271,677 seats) and 1,301 flights on Sunday (285,811 seats)

This weekend, the airport was scheduled to see over 2,520 departures and arrivals combined – equating to 557,488 seats

100 inbound flights to Heathrow were diverted to other international airports on 21st March , due to the closure

British Airways has the largest share of flights from the airport (51%), followed by Virgin Atlantic and Lufthansa.

In total, therefore, the airport was due to see over 1,330 scheduled flights today, flying up 291,000 passengers

The airport was scheduled to see 665 departures today, equating to over 145,094 seats

All arrival and departure flights to the airport were cancelled at London’s Heathrow Airport for 24 hours. Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow was experiencing a significant power outage. Heathrow was closed until 23h59 on 21 March. Here we bring you data from Cirium.

