All arrival and departure flights to the airport were cancelled at London’s Heathrow Airport for 24 hours. Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow was experiencing a significant power outage. Heathrow was closed until 23h59 on 21 March. Here we bring you data from Cirium.
Cirium Data – Heathrow Closure
On 21 March (5:30pm GMT):
-
The airport was scheduled to see 665 departures today, equating to over 145,094 seats
-
A further 669 flights were due to arrive today, equating to 145,836 seats
-
In total, therefore, the airport was due to see over 1,330 scheduled flights today, flying up 291,000 passengers
-
British Airways has the largest share of flights from the airport (51%), followed by Virgin Atlantic and Lufthansa.
-
100 inbound flights to Heathrow were diverted to other international airports on 21st March , due to the closure
-
Remaining flights were cancelled
-
This weekend, the airport was scheduled to see over 2,520 departures and arrivals combined – equating to 557,488 seats
-
That was split by 1,219 flights on Saturday (271,677 seats) and 1,301 flights on Sunday (285,811 seats)
