Diversified, inclusive and forward-thinking investments are shaping the future of tourism in the ME

Tourism and investment leaders have gathered at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) this week to discuss the critical role of strategic investment in unlocking the Middle East’s full tourism potential. During a session held yesterday on the event’s Global Stage, a high-level panel explored how government policies, innovative development and strong public-private collaboration are accelerating sustainable tourism growth across the region.

According to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), a sustainable tourism framework takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities. As the Middle East continues to evolve into one of the world’s fastest-growing tourism hubs, the panellists agreed that the diversification of tourism offerings is essential for long-term sustainability.

ME needs to keep growing diverse experiences

During the discussion, the panel emphasised that in order to attract a wider range of visitors and meet the evolving demands of global travellers, the region must continue to incorporate a variety of experiences, with strategic diversification not merely a choice but a vital component for continued growth.

Irina Matei, CEO of Therme Dubai, which is set to be the world’s tallest wellbeing resort, said: “We have been fortunate to partner with Dubai Municipality to bring wellbeing to the forefront of the national agenda. Our vision is to democratise wellbeing, transforming it from a luxury to a necessity, which is accessible to all. Government strategies in the region are already ahead of the curve, prioritising inclusivity and long-term impact.”

From large-scale infrastructure investment to mega-events like the FIFA World Cup and Expo 2020 Dubai, tourism leaders underlined how hosting these events in the region is creating a ripple effect across the travel and tourism sector, boosting tourism numbers from international visitors, who are experiencing the Middle East for the first time.

Guy Hutchinson, President MEA at Hilton, said: “The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing regions for Hilton in the world and is a blueprint for how to develop a sustainable tourism infrastructure. The UAE has gone from developing a tourism industry to exporting its strategy to the world. In the Middle East, there is strong demand across multiple segments, which generates growth for companies like Hilton. Across the region, we’re seeing tourism infrastructure supercharging growth, driven by strong policy frameworks and coordinated public-private partnerships.”

Growth with integrated policies and PPP

The session also examined the importance of integrated policy, private sector engagement, and a shared commitment to sustainable development. “Success comes when airlines, governments, and the tourism sector work together in a structured and strategic way,” Hutchinson added. “It’s this alignment that drives transformation on a national and regional level.”

ATM continues at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 1 May. Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.