Agora Hospitalities looks forward to the opening of its latest venture, the Dorsett by Agora Osaka Sakai, on 25th March of this year.

Agora Hospitality Group chief executive and president Michael Xian said: “This debut, in partnership with Dorsett Hospitality International, marks Agora’s 10th, and introduces the first Dorsett Hotel in Japan. Dorsett by Agora Osaka Sakai reflects our commitment to exceptional hospitality and showcasing the best of Japan.”

Just in time for the Osaka World Expo in Yumeshima, the hotel will offer ticket sales for a direct ferry service running four times daily, conveniently connecting guests from the pier just outside the hotel to the Expo within 30 minutes.

Where style and sustainability meet

The new hotel is located just three train stops from the shopping district of Namba and a 30-minute ride from the airport, perfect for both leisure and business travellers.

Guests will be welcomed by 321 stylish rooms and suites, a meeting room for up to 42 seated guests, and an all-day dining restaurant with an outdoor harbourfront terrace for 120 guests.

Half of the guestrooms, ranging from 22 to 44 sqm, offer stunning views of Sakai harbour. Each room features compact minibars, window-side seating, and sofa beds.

Sustainability and local culture inspire the design with ‘Greenery, Earth and Sea’ elements.

Eco-friendly materials such as ceramic tiles, bricks and upcycled denim cushions sourced from Japanese brand Rekrow, ensure a comfortable and an eco-conscious stay for our visitors.

Guests booking directly with the hotel will enjoy the brand’s signature Dorsett 26 Hours programme which offers a flexible check-in or out time and a full 26-hour stay.

Dorsett Discoveries, a curated insider guide will provide guests with unique access to experiences around Sakai and Osaka.