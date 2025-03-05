The three-day conference, organized by the International School of Sustainable Tourism (ISST) in partnership with the DOT, brought together local and international experts, policymakers, farmers, and tourism stakeholders. The event aimed to highlight General Santos City’s potential as a leading destination for sustainable and innovative farm tourism practices

With the theme “Innovations in Farm Tourism: Cultivating Growth and Sustainability,” the conference spotlighted success stories from across the country, including bio-diversified farming initiatives that have revitalized rural communities, such as General Santos City’s grapes farming as an emerging industry.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco reaffirmed the Philippine government’s commitment to sustainable development and inclusive economic growth through the promotion of farm tourism at the 8th Philippine International Farm Tourism Conference (PIFTC), held Tuesday (Feb. 25) at the KCC Mall in General Santos City, South Cotabato.

In her keynote address, Secretary Frasco underscored the transformative potential of farm tourism in driving rural development, ensuring food security, and preserving the Philippines’ rich cultural heritage.

“At the heart of farm tourism lies a simple yet powerful idea: our farms are more than just places of production. They are living landscapes of culture, history, and sustainability—where traditions are passed down, innovation takes root, and communities find new pathways to prosperity,” Secretary Frasco said.

“Under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we recognize farm tourism’s vital role in contributing to our nation’s prosperity. Guided by the National Tourism Development Plan, the DOT is committed to strengthening this sector through programs that empower local communities and promote sustainable agricultural practices,” she added.

Secretary Frasco reaffirmed the DOT’s dedication to positioning farm tourism as a vital pillar of the country’s tourism strategy. She also emphasized the importance of collaboration among government agencies, local government units, and private stakeholders to ensure the sector’s sustainability and growth.

“By embracing our agricultural heritage and unlocking new opportunities in farm tourism, we cultivate a future where agriculture and tourism bring prosperity to our rural communities—while preserving these vital livelihoods for generations to come,” she remarked.

Passing the torch: General Santos City to Baguio City

One of the conference’s highlights was the turnover of hosting duties from General Santos City to Baguio City for the next PIFTC installment.