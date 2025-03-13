In its goal to enhance the overall tourist experience, the Department of Tourism (DOT) inaugurated the Tourist Rest Area (TRA) and the first Klook Kiosk at Talisay Port, Brgy. Dolo, San Jose, Camarines Sur.

The TRA is designed to provide essential amenities and information services to both local and international visitors, while the Klook Kiosk allows tourists to conveniently book local tours and travel services.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco led the ribbon-cutting ceremony together with Camarines Sur 4th District representative Arnulf Bryan Fuentebella, San Jose Mayor Jerold Peña, Klook Philippines General Manager Michelle Ho, and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) Assistant Chief Operating Officer (ACOO) Gregory Oller. Also present were DOT officials Undersecretary Ferdinand Jumapao, Director Glenn Albert Ocampo, and Region V Director Herbie Aguas.

TRA to bring improved tourism experience and economic opportunities

Similar to other TRAs earlier launched by the DOT, the TRA in San Jose, Camarines Sur features an information lounge, charging stations, shower rooms, toilets, first aid supplies, a rainwater harvesting system, and a pasalubong center showcasing local products from San Jose and nearby municipalities.

Secretary Frasco highlighted the Marcos Administration’s commitment to improving tourism infrastructure and creating economic opportunities for local communities through their initiatives: “The Tourist Rest Area program of the Marcos Administration is born out of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s desire to elevate the quality of the Philippine tourism experience, and importantly, to provide added opportunities for economic advancement para sa ating mga kababayan in our tourism destinations.”

More than 90 TRAs are slated to be constructed within the year, underscoring the DOT’s strategic focus on improving tourism infrastructure nationwide.

Secretary Frasco also provided an overview of the TRA’s modern amenities designed to offer tourists convenience and comfort, encouraging them to explore more of the region. “All in all, what I hope that the Tourist Rest Area project conveys is that this is only the beginning of the relationship that we wish to be able to establish here and the measures of support that the Marcos Administration is ready, willing and able to provide for the development of your tourism industry,” she added.

Book your Klook tours at the nearest TRA

The Klook Kiosk launched in San Jose, the first of its kind in the Philippines, allows tourists to easily book tours and travel services, offering exclusive discounts for both local and international travelers.

Secretary Frasco stressed the significance of the DOT’s partnership with Klook in promoting local tourism and making travel bookings more accessible by leveraging the platform’s wide reach and extensive customer base. “This partnership with Klook, we are very, very grateful for, and we are hopeful that it can add to the local economy of San Jose and of course, CamSur”.

Klook Philippines General Manager Michelle Ho expressed confidence that the new facility would improve connectivity between tourists and local providers. “The Tourist Rest Area is not just a space for rest—it’s a gateway for our tourists to explore and to also experience the unique and vibrant offerings of the region,” the Klook official said.

“This Tourist Rest Area initiative is the true testament of a collaborative spirit between the Department of Tourism, the private sector, including Klook Philippines, our LGUs, our other tourism partners and everyone, each one of you that believe in the potential of tourism to enrich lives,” she added.

The DOT and Klook formalized their partnership through an agreement last January, to make Philippine Experience Program (PEP) tours, including those in the Bicol Region, available on the Klook platform.

Camarines Sur, known for its rich cultural heritage and natural attractions, is home to popular destinations such as the Caramoan Islands, Mount Isarog, and Camsur Watersports Complex (CWC).

San Jose, in particular, offers a range of natural and historical sites, including Talisay Beach, Adiangao Cave, and the Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, as well as its Harana Festival, which reflects the town’s cultural and religious heritage.

As part of her advocacy to support community tour guides, Secretary Frasco presented tour guides from the province with tour guiding kits containing sunscreen, a notebook and pen, a tumbler, a hat, shades, and a portable lapel. The recipients also received P50,000 worth of personal accident insurance from Secretary Frasco’s personal funds.

San Jose Mayor Jerold Peña welcomed the opening of the TRA and Klook Kiosk in the municipality. “We have this hope, and we’re really very thankful of having this consideration to be one of the location for the first-ever TRA in 2025 to be inaugurated, first ever TRA to be established in Region V, and pinakaunang TRA na may Klook services in the whole country,” the Mayor said.