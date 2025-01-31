“Dream of the Desert”, the first five-star luxury train in the Middle East

Saudi Arabia Railways and Italian hospitality company Arsenale have unveiled the final designs of the Dream of the Desert train, the first five-star luxury train in the Middle East.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, this announcement marks a significant milestone in executing the agreement signed last year between Saudi Arabia Railways and Arsenale.

Inspired by the desert landscape and traditional Saudi architecture, the interiors feature refined craftsmanship, earthy tones, luxurious textiles, and intricate decorative details, SPA reported.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of Saudi Arabia Railways Saleh Al-Jasser said: “The Dream of the Desert train is a testament to our commitment to this vision, delivering innovative solutions that elevate both the transport and tourism sectors.

“This project reflects the Kingdom’s ambitious drive to develop world-class infrastructure while offering unparalleled travel experiences that reinforce Saudi Arabia’s status as a premier global tourism destination.”

Saudi Arabia Railways CEO Bashar Al-Malik said: “At SAR, we believe our role extends beyond operating a railway network — we are actively attracting global investments to introduce advanced transport solutions that support economic growth and regional connectivity.

“The Dream of the Desert train is a prime example of this commitment, demonstrating how collaboration between private and public sector entities can create groundbreaking experiences in luxury transport.

“With this project, we are setting a new benchmark for service excellence, merging comfort and sophistication to position Saudi Arabia among the world’s leading luxury rail travel destinations.”

CEO of Arsenale Group Paolo Barletta said: “This project is more than just a luxury train; it is a fully immersive experience that blends refined design, world-class hospitality, and rich cultural traditions”.

“We are proud of this achievement and look forward to welcoming our first guests on board. Dream of the Desert is expected to begin operations by the end of Q3 2026, with booking details and exclusive packages to be announced soon on the official website.”

Architectural elements and motifs from iconic Saudi landmarks — including Hegra and Hail — are elegantly incorporated into the train’s design, offering passengers a journey that is both visually stunning and culturally enriching.

The train consists of 14 carriages housing 34 luxury suites, providing an exclusive and intimate experience for travelers, according to a press release.

ROUTE & PROGRAM Dream of the Desert

Departing from Riyadh, the train will traverse the Northern Railway network, allowing guests to explore some of Saudi Arabia’s most breathtaking heritage and natural sites.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the train will feature curated cultural programs, enabling passengers to experience Saudi traditions in an immersive and engaging way.

Additionally, the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Development Authorities Support Center are designing unique tourism itineraries that integrate seamlessly with the train journey, offering guests an unparalleled insight into Saudi heritage.