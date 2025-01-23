DreamSetGo Facilitates 15,000+ Sports Travellers in 2024
Records 2x growth in bookings
Driving India’s Sports Tourism Boom: 30+ Iconic Global Events, 80% Personalised Packages, and Surging Interest from Tier-II Cities. DreamSetGo, India’s premier sports experiences and travel platform, achieved remarkable milestones in 2024, facilitating travel for 15,000+ Indian sports fans across 30+ global sporting events. With a 2x year-on-year growth in bookings, the brand highlighted India’s growing appetite for personalised and premium sports travel experiences, covering 50+ cities across India.
Monish Shah, Co-founder & CEO, DreamSetGo, said: “2024 has been a breakthrough year for sports tourism and DreamSetGo in India. From the Paris Olympics to IND vs. PAK thrillers, we’ve seen Indian fans embrace unique, luxury sports travel experiences like never before. As we look ahead, 2025 promises even greater opportunities with marquee events like the Champions Trophy, IPL, and FIFA World Cup 2026. We remain committed to redefining sports tourism by offering fans exclusive, immersive experiences that go beyond just the game.”
Top Sporting Events Facilitated by DreamSetGo in 2024:
Marquee events like the Paris Olympics, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Wimbledon, Formula 1, and the Premier League were the most popular among Indian fans. Iconic matchups, such as IND vs. PAK, saw the highest demand, while Olympic events like athletics, tennis, and badminton also attracted significant attention.
|Key Highlights for 2024:
|Emerging Trends in Sports Tourism:
Looking Ahead to 2025:
With demand for major events such as the Champions Trophy, Wimbledon, India Tour of England, and FIFA World Cup 2026, DreamSetGo anticipates continued growth in the sports tourism segment. Their “Travel With Legends” experiences and personalised itineraries will remain central to the evolving preferences of Indian travellers.
DreamSetGo continues to set new benchmarks in luxury sports tourism, empowering fans to witness iconic sporting moments while enjoying unmatched hospitality and tailored experiences.
