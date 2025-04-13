Pernod Ricard is bringing back its flagship responsible drinking campaign, Drink More Water, in Bangkok for the second year in a row. The campaign aims to promote responsible alcohol consumption by encouraging moderation and tackling binge drinking.

A Fresh, Local Twist on ‘Drink More Water’

Building on its global success, this year’s Drink More Water campaign takes a bold step forward by reimagining hydration in a fun and culturally relevant way. Moving beyond just drinking water, the campaign draws inspiration from Asia’s love for shaved ice and refreshing street treats – popular ways of staying cool in the heat.

For the first time, hydration stations modelled after local bus stops will be set up at three key Songkran hotspots in Bangkok: Silom Complex, Siam CentralWorld, and Donki Thonglor. These playful stations will provide festivalgoers with a chance to take a refreshing break, offering complimentary popsicles and water bottles to cool down and recharge. With vibrant, eye-catching designs capturing the festive spirit, each station will also serve as an ideal photo opportunity. Friendly brand ambassadors will be on hand to promote hydration, encourage responsible drinking, and help festivalgoers pace themselves, ensuring a safe and enjoyable celebration for all.

Where and How to Participate

The Drink More Water campaign makes it easy for festivalgoers to stay refreshed while enjoying the Songkran festivities. To participate, simply visit one of the hydration stations at the following locations in Bangkok:

Silom Complex | April 12 to 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM ICT

Siam CentralWorld | April 13 to 15, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 2:00 AM ICT

Donki Thonglor | April 13 to 15, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 2:00 AM ICT

Festivalgoers can claim a complimentary popsicle by following the Drink More Water Instagram account @drinkmore.water.rp, taking a fun photo at any of the hydration stations, and sharing it on their public Instagram account via Story, Reel, or Post. Proof of follow and post is required for redemption.

“Songkran is Thailand’s most beloved holiday, a time to celebrate with friends and family. At Pernod Ricard, we’re dedicated to helping consumers make mindful choices about when, how, and how much to drink during this festive season,” said Patrick Castanier, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Thailand. “This year, we’re reimagining hydration in new and exciting ways, encouraging everyone to stay mindful of their hydration, pace themselves, and ensure the joy of Songkran lasts beyond the celebrations.”

A Continued Commitment to Responsible Drinking

The Drink More Water campaign, part of Pernod Ricard’s global Sustainability & Responsibility strategy, Good Times from a Good Place, was first introduced internationally in 2021 and expanded to nine markets in Asia-Pacificin 2023. Since its launch, it has reached over 600 million people online and more than 23 million people on-the-ground in 61 markets globally.

Additionally, Pernod Ricard continues to lead the industry in empowering consumers with the information they need to make responsible drinking choices. As part of these efforts, the company has rolled out digital labels on more than half a billion bottles across 166 markets worldwide.

As “Créateurs de Convivialité,” Pernod Ricard believes that true conviviality cannot exist with excess. This philosophy is central to the company’s commitment to promoting responsible drinking and preventing alcohol misuse. Pernod Ricard encourages everyone celebrating Songkran in Thailand to make responsible drinking a priority.