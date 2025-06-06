 Drukair announces its summer campaigns for 2025

Drukair announces its summer campaigns for 2025

Drukair makes it easier than ever to travel for the vacation season

Airlines and Aviation
Bhutan

Royal Bhutan Airlines (Drukair) just launched a series of summer campaigns for travellers, with many exciting offers to make exploring Bhutan easier than ever.

From 1st July to 31st August, citizens of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries can enjoy a 30 percent discount on one-way and round-trip tickets, 

On the other hand, non-SAARC tourists paying the full Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) can take advantage of special lower K Class fares, offering up to 20 percent savings during the low-season months of June, July, and August.

These limited time offers cover Drukair's extensive network of international destinations, including Bangkok, Singapore, Kathmandu, Kolkata, Delhi, Dhaka, Bagdogra, Guwahati, and Paro. 

Drukair chief executive Tandi Wangchuk said: “This summer, we're making it easier than ever to travel. Whether you're a local resident planning a family trip or an international guest drawn to Bhutan's serene landscapes, we're proud to offer fares that make these journeys more accessible.”

Indeed, Drukair's summer fare promotion underscores its commitment to enhancing connectivity and making travel more rewarding for everyone.

Into the Middle East

On Drukair's newest route Dubai, travelers can take advantage of generous promotional fares designed to celebrate the launch and encourage greater exploration of Bhutan as a premier travel destination from the UAE and beyond. 

From now until 31st December 2026, all passengers can enjoy a 25 percent discount for travel during the months of December, January, February, June, July, and August.

Meanwhile, members of Drukair's Frequent Flyer Program receive a 35 percent discount during the same periods. 

For travel during March, April, May, September, October, and November, passengers can still enjoy 20 percent off, with Frequent Flyer members benefitting from 30% savings. 

These exclusive Dubai fares offer an exceptional opportunity to discover the Kingdom of Bhutan with the signature comfort and service of Drukair.

How to avail of the summer offers

SAARC nationals may secure their summer discounts by booking through Drukair's website, mobile app, or any authorized sales channel. 

Likewise, non-SAARC tourists can enjoy K Class fares that must be booked by 31st August, ensuring exceptional savings while experiencing Drukair's renowned onboard service. 

Full fare details and booking rules are available on Drukair's website.

