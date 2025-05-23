Dubai Airports hosts ‘senior citizen visit’ to DXB

Dubai Airports welcomed 30 senior citizens and their companions to Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB) on marking the UAE’s Year of Community - a powerful initiative for 2025 launched under the slogan “Hand in Hand”, focusing on fostering collaboration, strengthening family and community bonds, and preserving cultural heritage.

The visit, organised by the Citizens Affairs Office in Ajman in collaboration with the Senior Citizens Happiness Center of the Ministry of Family, provided the senior delegation with an overview of airport facilities, including check-in procedures, terminal services, and available assistance. The programme included a guided tour with personalised support, reflecting Dubai Airports’ ongoing efforts to ensure an accessible, seamless, and welcoming airport environment for all guests.

E. Mariam Ali Al Maamari, Executive Director of the Citizens Affairs Office in Ajman, and Rashed Alghumlasi, Director of the Seniors’ Citizens Happiness Center, attended the event. Representing Dubai Airports were H. E. Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO, Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer, and Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Service Delivery.

Representatives from key one DXB partners, including the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates, Dubai Customs, Dubai Duty Free, dnata, and Dubai Police, also participated, highlighting a shared commitment to inclusive guest experiences.

This initiative aligns with Dubai Airports’ broader strategy to support national priorities and contribute to community-focused programmes under the Year of Community.