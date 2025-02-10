Dubai has once again set a new tourism benchmark, welcoming 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, a 9% year-over-year increase that surpasses the city’s previous record of 17.15 million in 2023, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attributed this success to Dubai’s strategic tourism initiatives, highlighting the city’s commitment to innovation, infrastructure development, and global outreach.

“Dubai’s exceptional tourism performance is a result of visionary leadership and strong public-private sector collaboration. We remain dedicated to elevating the city’s global standing as a top destination for business and leisure,” he noted.

Key contributing factors include increased international partnerships, high-profile events, and a growing hospitality sector, with Dubai’s hotel inventory expanding to 154,016 rooms across 832 establishments.

Looking ahead, major infrastructure developments such as the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport and the Dubai Metro’s Blue Line extension will further enhance the city’s global connectivity and tourism appeal.